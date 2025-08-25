Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Aug. 25, 2025
With week one of the high school football season in Florida completed, it is time to take a look at the updated High School on SI Florida top 25 rankings.
IMG Academy proved early on that they are one of best teams in the nation after they trounced Hoover (AL) 34-13. Meanwhile, American Heritage mounted a furious second half comeback as they defeated St. Joseph's Prep (PA) 31-28. Jones also finds their way into the top five after a dominant 35-0 win over Winter Park.
Tampa Bay Tech vs. Venice featured one of the most surprising results as the Titans ran away with the game defeating the defending 7A state champions 29-7.
Manatee drops out of the top 25 after losing to St. John Bosco (CA) 31-0, and St. Augustine appears in the rankings for the first time this season after defeating Palatka 41-0.
1. IMG Academy (1-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Hoover (Ala.) 34-13
Lowdown: IMG had one of the toughest tests in week 1 when they traveled to Hoover. However, the Ascenders backed up their number 1 ranking, and appeared to be as advertised. The Buccaneers had a tough time stopping Le’Khy Thompkins who rushed for three touchdowns in the 34-13 victory.
Next up: at Winslow Township (NJ)
2. American Heritage (1-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated St. Joseph's Prep (PA) 31-28
Lowdown: In one of the most surprising results in week 1 of the season considering how the first half went, the Patriots emerged victorious. While Dia Bell drew the most attention, running back Jonathan Bueno Jr. rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.
Next up: vs. Chaminade-Madonna on Sept. 5
3. St. Thomas Aquinas (0-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Lost to Mater Dai (CA) 26-23
Lowdown: No one likes to talk about moral victories, but something has to be said how the Raiders answered in the second half versus the the Monarchs. The defense also came out strong in the second half by shutting out the Monarchs in the second half.
Next up: vs. Boyd Anderson
4. Jones (1-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Winter Park 35-0
Lowdown: Jones excelled in all three phrases of the game in their dominant win over Winter Park.
Next up: at Timber Creek
5. Miami Northwestern (0-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to Orange Lutheran (CA) 17-15
Lowdown: Even with the devastating loss last weekend, Northwestern still remains as one of the best teams in the state, and one of the favorites in Class 3A.
Next up: vs. Venice
6. Cocoa (1-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Merritt Island 30-24 in 2 OTs
Lowdown: Champ Smith completed 67 percent of his passes for 294 yards and one touchdown. However, he needs to clean up his turnovers as he threw four interceptions.
Next up: vs. Mainland
7. West Boca Raton (0-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Palm Beach Central
8. Cardinal Mooney (1-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated True North Classical Academy 41-14
Lowdown: The defense looked to be in midseason form as they tallied nine tackles for a loss, five sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Next up: vs. Cherry Creek (CO)
9. Miami Central (0-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Game vs. Raines canceled
Next up: at Edison
10. Lake Mary (1-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Miami Norland 30-29
Lowdown: Barrett Schulz was the star for the Rams' offense as he was on the receiving end of three touchdowns.
Next up: at Osceola
11. Tampa Bay Tech (1-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Venice 29-7
Lowdown: The Titans rushing attack was relentless as they rushed for 300 yards and two touchdowns on 50 carries.
Next up: at Wharton
12. Armwood (1-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Gaither 38-21
Lowdown: Rhys Brush led their high-flying offense as they seemingly scored at will this past weekend.
Next up: vs. Sumner
13. Lakeland (1-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated Auburndale 31-21
Lowdown: With a balanced offensive attack, the Dreadnaughts found success all evening long last weekend. It was crucial that they got off to a great start to the season as they have one of their toughest tests of the season coming up when they have to travel across the country to California.
Next up: at De La Salle (CA)
14. Venice (0-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost 29-7 to Tampa Bay Tech
Lowdown: The defending Class 7A state champions were stunned over the weekend when the Titans defeated them by three touchdowns. The offense has to find their footing while the defense needs to regroup as they have another huge matchup with Northwestern who is one of the best teams in the state.
Next up: at Miami Northwestern
15. Buchholz (1-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Vanguard 15-13
Lowdown: With one of the better defenses in the state, the Bobcats will lean on them throughout the season.
Next up: vs. Vero Beach
16. Chaminade-Madonna (0-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Lost 42-13 to St. Frances Academy (MD)
Lowdown: The start to the season got off to a sour start as their defense struggled, and the offense sputtered. However, they are still one of the most talented teams in the state, but they must avoid a letdown and having St. Frances Academy beat them "twice." They can get back on track this season when they take on McArthur.
Next up: at McArthur
17. Lake Wales (1-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Defeated Specially Fit Academy 55-8
Lowdown: Freshman Kingston Lloyd was the star in the win as he went 10/15 for 224 yards and two touchdowns.
Next up: vs. Ridge Community
18. Clearwater Central Catholic (1-0)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated Berkeley Prep 21-20
Lowdown: Their defense showed up by recovering four fumbles and tallying seven tackles for a loss.
Next up: at Sebring
19. Cardinal Newman (1-0)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Defeated John Carroll Catholic 49-0
Lowdown: Phoenix Donghia was the focal point for the offense as he rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.
Next up: vs. Roman Catholic
20. Columbus (0-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Game is rescheduled vs. Southridge for Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET.
21. Southridge (0-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Game rescheduled vs. Columbus
22. Miami Norland (0-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Lost 30-29 at Lake Mary
Lowdown: The Vikings defense showed some positives in their loss especially in the back end. Their secondary managed to pick off the Rams twice, but their overall effort fell just short of emerging victorious.
Next up: at Carol City
23. Gadsden County (0-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Lost 22-0 at Tift County (GA)
Lowdown: Their offense struggled mightily to get any momentum going.
Next up: at East St. Louis on Sept. 6
24. Raines (0-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Game vs. Miami Central was canceled
Next up: vs. Sandalwood
25. St. Augustine (1-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Palatka 41-0
Lowdown: The Yellow Jackets had a balanced passing attack as three wide receivers caught a touchdown. Julio Santiago led the way with six receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown.
Next up: vs. Menendez