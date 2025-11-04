High School

Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 4, 2025

Jones enters the Top 25 after ending the regular season on a six game winning streak

Reed Green

St. Thomas Aquinas vs American Heritage from Oct. 24, 2025
St. Thomas Aquinas vs American Heritage from Oct. 24, 2025 / Jeff Klein

As the majority of the teams across the Sunshine State concluded their regular season, it is time to take a look at the latest top 25 high school football rankings for the state of Florida.

In arguably the top high school football matchup in the country last week, St. Thomas Aquinas defeated Chaminade-Madonna 27-21. Even with the loss, the Lions maintain their #3 ranking.

Meanwhile, Vero Beach and Southridge enter the top 10 as they both had dominating wins that saw each of these two proud programs conclude their regular season with 40+ point victories.

The two biggest surprises from last week's action is when Lakeland fell to The First Academy in double overtime, and when Choctawhatchee were defeated by Enterprise (AL) on the road.

Meanwhile, just inside the top 20, we have a trio of teams from the Jacksonville Metro Area, Bolles, St. Augustine and Mandarin, who have a legitimate shot to make a run at a state championship.

Lastly, with Atlantic losing their first game of the season last week, Jones takes their place at #25 after their victory over Ocoee.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. IMG Academy (9-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Hun (N.J.) 31-13

Next up: vs. St. Frances Academy (MD)

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (9-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Chaminade-Madonna 27-21

Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD

3. Chaminade-Madonna (7-2)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Lost to St. Thomas Aquinas 27-21

Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD

4. Miami Northwestern (9-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD

5. Miami Central (8-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Carol City 23-6

Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD

6.  Armwood (10-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Riverview 49-7

Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD

7. Cardinal Mooney (9-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Specially Fit Academy 55-7

Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD

8. Raines (9-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Atlantic Coast 57-0

Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD

9. Vero Beach (10-0)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Defeated Somerset Academy 43-0

Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD

10. Southridge (9-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated South Dade 48-3

Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD

11. Edgewater (10-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Boone 28-7

Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD

12. Buchholz (9-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Cardinal Newman 34-30

Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD

13. Jesuit (9-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Tampa Catholic 45-7

Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD

14. Lakeland (8-2)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Lost to The First Academy 35-28 in 2 OTs

Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD

15. Mandarin (9-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated St. Augustine 27-21

Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD

16.  St. Augustine (9-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Lost to Mandarin 27-21

Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD

17. Bolles (9-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Columbia 31-0

Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD

18. Gaither (9-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Defeated Hillsborough 64-6

Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD

19.  DeLand (9-0)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated Lake Gibson 54-7

Next up: at Spruce Creek on Tuesday, Nov. 4

20.  Tampa Bay Tech (8-2)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Robinson 42-6

Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD

21.  Evans (8-2)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated Oak Ridge 73-0

Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD

22. West Boca Raton (8-2)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Atlantic 31-14

Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD

23. Choctawhatchee (9-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Lost to Enterprise (AL) 20-16

Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD

24. Venice (6-3)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD

25. Jones (8-2)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Ocoee 28-0

Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD

REED GREEN

Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.

