Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 4, 2025
As the majority of the teams across the Sunshine State concluded their regular season, it is time to take a look at the latest top 25 high school football rankings for the state of Florida.
In arguably the top high school football matchup in the country last week, St. Thomas Aquinas defeated Chaminade-Madonna 27-21. Even with the loss, the Lions maintain their #3 ranking.
Meanwhile, Vero Beach and Southridge enter the top 10 as they both had dominating wins that saw each of these two proud programs conclude their regular season with 40+ point victories.
The two biggest surprises from last week's action is when Lakeland fell to The First Academy in double overtime, and when Choctawhatchee were defeated by Enterprise (AL) on the road.
Meanwhile, just inside the top 20, we have a trio of teams from the Jacksonville Metro Area, Bolles, St. Augustine and Mandarin, who have a legitimate shot to make a run at a state championship.
Lastly, with Atlantic losing their first game of the season last week, Jones takes their place at #25 after their victory over Ocoee.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. IMG Academy (9-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Hun (N.J.) 31-13
Next up: vs. St. Frances Academy (MD)
2. St. Thomas Aquinas (9-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Chaminade-Madonna 27-21
Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD
3. Chaminade-Madonna (7-2)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Lost to St. Thomas Aquinas 27-21
Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD
4. Miami Northwestern (9-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD
5. Miami Central (8-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Carol City 23-6
Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD
6. Armwood (10-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Riverview 49-7
Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD
7. Cardinal Mooney (9-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Specially Fit Academy 55-7
Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD
8. Raines (9-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Atlantic Coast 57-0
Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD
9. Vero Beach (10-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Defeated Somerset Academy 43-0
Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD
10. Southridge (9-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated South Dade 48-3
Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD
11. Edgewater (10-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Boone 28-7
Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD
12. Buchholz (9-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated Cardinal Newman 34-30
Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD
13. Jesuit (9-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Tampa Catholic 45-7
Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD
14. Lakeland (8-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to The First Academy 35-28 in 2 OTs
Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD
15. Mandarin (9-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated St. Augustine 27-21
Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD
16. St. Augustine (9-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Lost to Mandarin 27-21
Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD
17. Bolles (9-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Defeated Columbia 31-0
Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD
18. Gaither (9-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Defeated Hillsborough 64-6
Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD
19. DeLand (9-0)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated Lake Gibson 54-7
Next up: at Spruce Creek on Tuesday, Nov. 4
20. Tampa Bay Tech (8-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Robinson 42-6
Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD
21. Evans (8-2)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated Oak Ridge 73-0
Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD
22. West Boca Raton (8-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated Atlantic 31-14
Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD
23. Choctawhatchee (9-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Lost to Enterprise (AL) 20-16
Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD
24. Venice (6-3)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD
25. Jones (8-2)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Ocoee 28-0
Next up: Playoffs, Opponent TBD