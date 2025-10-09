High School

Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 9, 2025

IMG remains at #1; Choctawhatchee, Gaither, Jesuit and DeLand jump inside the Top 25 for the first time this season

Choctaw QB Tamen Zabetakis passes during the Choctaw Crestview football game at Crestview on September 5.
Choctaw QB Tamen Zabetakis passes during the Choctaw Crestview football game at Crestview on September 5. / Michael Snyder / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the season continues on this weekend, High School on SI is back with their latest edition of the Florida high school football top 25 state rankings.

IMG Academy, St. Thomas Aquinas and Chaminade-Madonna appear to be the best teams in the state season while Miami Northwestern, Central and Armwood are making a strong case to be the best as well.

One Florida Panhandle team in Choctawhatchee makes their first appearance in the top 25 this season as they have gotten off to a red hot start.

Lastly, Jesuit, Gaither and DeLand also make their first appearance inside the top 25 this season as well.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. IMG Academy (6-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Venice 27-14

Next up: NFL Academy (UK) on Oct. 17

2. St. Thomas Aquinas (6-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated NFL Academy (UK) 41-38

Next up: vs. Monarch

3. Chaminade-Madonna (5-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Monarch 28-7

Next up: vs. Blanche Ely

4. Miami Northwestern (5-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Miami Central 30-21

Next up: vs. Key West

5. Miami Central (4-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Lost to Miami Northwestern 30-21

Next up: vs. Stranahan

6. Armwood (6-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: at Sickles

7. Cardinal Mooney (5-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Clearwater Central Catholic 49-28

Next up: vs. Lakewood

8. Lakeland (5-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Sumner 41-9

Next up: vs. Sebring

9. West Boca Raton (5-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Western 35-0

Next up: at Royal Palm Beach

10. Clearwater Central Catholic (6-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost to Cardinal Mooney 49-28

Next up: at Zephyrhills Christian Academy

11. Southridge (7-0)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Columbus 28-21

Next up: vs. Southwest

12. Raines (5-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Ribault 53-0

Next up: vs. Madison County

13. St. Augustine (6-0)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: at Clay

14. Vero Beach (5-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Booker T. Washington 42-13

Next up: vs. Rockledge

15. Choctawhatchee (7-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated South Walton 38-6

Next up: vs. Rickards

16. Buchholz (6-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Gainesville 44-0

Next up: at Tocoi Creek

17. Lake Wales (6-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated Clearwater 33-27

Next up: vs. Jones

18. Edgewater (7-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Winter Park 28-21

Next up: at Winter Park

19. Evans (5-1)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: vs. Wekiva

20. Jesuit (5-1)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated University 56-7

Next up: vs. Middleton

21. Tampa Bay Tech (4-2)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: vs. East Bay

22. Bolles (5-1)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: vs. Andrew Jackson

23.  Mandarin (6-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated Rockledge 38-10

Next up: vs. Fletcher

24. Gaither (5-1)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Bye Week

Next up: vs. Springstead

25. DeLand (6-0)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Mainland 28-20

Next up: vs. Flagler Palm Coast

