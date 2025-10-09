Florida High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 9, 2025
As the season continues on this weekend, High School on SI is back with their latest edition of the Florida high school football top 25 state rankings.
IMG Academy, St. Thomas Aquinas and Chaminade-Madonna appear to be the best teams in the state season while Miami Northwestern, Central and Armwood are making a strong case to be the best as well.
One Florida Panhandle team in Choctawhatchee makes their first appearance in the top 25 this season as they have gotten off to a red hot start.
Lastly, Jesuit, Gaither and DeLand also make their first appearance inside the top 25 this season as well.
Full rankings are listed below:
1. IMG Academy (6-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Venice 27-14
Next up: NFL Academy (UK) on Oct. 17
2. St. Thomas Aquinas (6-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated NFL Academy (UK) 41-38
Next up: vs. Monarch
3. Chaminade-Madonna (5-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated Monarch 28-7
Next up: vs. Blanche Ely
4. Miami Northwestern (5-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Miami Central 30-21
Next up: vs. Key West
5. Miami Central (4-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to Miami Northwestern 30-21
Next up: vs. Stranahan
6. Armwood (6-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: at Sickles
7. Cardinal Mooney (5-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Clearwater Central Catholic 49-28
Next up: vs. Lakewood
8. Lakeland (5-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Defeated Sumner 41-9
Next up: vs. Sebring
9. West Boca Raton (5-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Western 35-0
Next up: at Royal Palm Beach
10. Clearwater Central Catholic (6-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Lost to Cardinal Mooney 49-28
Next up: at Zephyrhills Christian Academy
11. Southridge (7-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Columbus 28-21
Next up: vs. Southwest
12. Raines (5-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated Ribault 53-0
Next up: vs. Madison County
13. St. Augustine (6-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: at Clay
14. Vero Beach (5-0)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated Booker T. Washington 42-13
Next up: vs. Rockledge
15. Choctawhatchee (7-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated South Walton 38-6
Next up: vs. Rickards
16. Buchholz (6-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Gainesville 44-0
Next up: at Tocoi Creek
17. Lake Wales (6-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated Clearwater 33-27
Next up: vs. Jones
18. Edgewater (7-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Defeated Winter Park 28-21
Next up: at Winter Park
19. Evans (5-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Wekiva
20. Jesuit (5-1)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated University 56-7
Next up: vs. Middleton
21. Tampa Bay Tech (4-2)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. East Bay
22. Bolles (5-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Andrew Jackson
23. Mandarin (6-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Defeated Rockledge 38-10
Next up: vs. Fletcher
24. Gaither (5-1)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Bye Week
Next up: vs. Springstead
25. DeLand (6-0)
Previous ranking: Unranked
Last week: Defeated Mainland 28-20
Next up: vs. Flagler Palm Coast