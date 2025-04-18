High School

Florida high school football: Winter Springs announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Bears’ schedule are Dakota Ridge (Littleton, Colo.), Melbourne and Edgewater

Jeff Gardenour

Senior wide receiver Tyson Summers (3) is one of Winter Springs High School football team's top returnees for the 2025 season.
Senior wide receiver Tyson Summers (3) is one of Winter Springs High School football team's top returnees for the 2025 season. / Tyson Summers

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across the Sunshine State and High School on SI Florida will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Winter Springs Bears announced the following slate of games for 2025. Winter Springs will play a preseason Kickoff Classic game and 10 regular season contests, including games against Dakota Ridge (Littleton, Colo.), Edgewater and Melbourne.

Last season, Dakota Ridge went 11-2 and advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals in Colorado; Edgewater went 10-2 and advanced to the Class 5A regional semifinals; and Melbourne went 5-6 and advanced to the Class 6A regional quarterfinals.

Among other teams on the schedule are Celebration, Kissimmee Liberty, Lyman and Lake Howell.

Winter Springs last year went 5-4, its best record since 2019 (6-5). Tim Dycus coaches the Bears.

Below is the Bears’ 2025 regular season schedule with official game times:

2025 WINTER SPRINGS BEARS

FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Port Orange Atlantic (preseason Kickoff Classic), 7 p.m.

Aug. 22: vs. Pine Ridge, 7 p.m.

Aug. 29: vs. Celebration, 7 p.m.

Sept. 5: vs. Dakota Ridge (Littleton, Colo.), 7 p.m.

Sept. 12: at Kissimmee Liberty, 7 p.m.

Sept. 19: at Kissimmee Gateway 7 p.m.

Sept. 26: at Horizon, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3: vs. Melbourne (Homecoming), 7 p.m.

Oct. 10: vs. Edgewater, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17: Bye

Oct. 24: at Lyman, 7 p.m.

Oct. 31: vs. Lake Howell (Senior Night), 7 p.m.

Follow High School on SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Downloac Android App

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

Home/Florida