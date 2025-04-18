Florida high school football: Winter Springs announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced across the Sunshine State and High School on SI Florida will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Winter Springs Bears announced the following slate of games for 2025. Winter Springs will play a preseason Kickoff Classic game and 10 regular season contests, including games against Dakota Ridge (Littleton, Colo.), Edgewater and Melbourne.
Last season, Dakota Ridge went 11-2 and advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals in Colorado; Edgewater went 10-2 and advanced to the Class 5A regional semifinals; and Melbourne went 5-6 and advanced to the Class 6A regional quarterfinals.
Among other teams on the schedule are Celebration, Kissimmee Liberty, Lyman and Lake Howell.
Winter Springs last year went 5-4, its best record since 2019 (6-5). Tim Dycus coaches the Bears.
Below is the Bears’ 2025 regular season schedule with official game times:
2025 WINTER SPRINGS BEARS
FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 15: at Port Orange Atlantic (preseason Kickoff Classic), 7 p.m.
Aug. 22: vs. Pine Ridge, 7 p.m.
Aug. 29: vs. Celebration, 7 p.m.
Sept. 5: vs. Dakota Ridge (Littleton, Colo.), 7 p.m.
Sept. 12: at Kissimmee Liberty, 7 p.m.
Sept. 19: at Kissimmee Gateway 7 p.m.
Sept. 26: at Horizon, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3: vs. Melbourne (Homecoming), 7 p.m.
Oct. 10: vs. Edgewater, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17: Bye
Oct. 24: at Lyman, 7 p.m.
Oct. 31: vs. Lake Howell (Senior Night), 7 p.m.
