Florida high school girls basketball Class 2A Final: Providence vs Miami Country Day live updates

The Class 2A Girls Basketball Championship Game is set as the Providence Stallions will be seeking their 1st state championship, while the Miami Country Day Spartans are seeking their 9th state title. High School on SI will be providing live coverage throughout the day.

Ross Van De Griek

Savannah Schultz of Holy Trinity guards Kennedy Loux of Providence School in the state Class 2A girls basketball semifinals Thursday, February 27, 2025. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK / Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships resume with the Providence Stallions and Miami Country Day Spartans.

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be crowned champions in the Class 2A championship game on Saturday.

Providence is seeking their 1st state championship in school history.

Miami Country Day is seeking their 9th state championship in school history.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Providence

4

Miami Country Day

12

PREGAME

The Class 2A Championship Game between Providence and Miami Country Day will tip-off at 1:02 p.m.

Providence Starting Lineup: Janai Jordan, Janie Boyd, Kennedy Loux, Kasey Davey, Julianna Baskin

Miami Country Day Starting Lineup: Kori Edge, Kamie Ellis, Jalynn Belton, Rachael Luis, Kennedy Deal

1ST QUARTER

We are underway... Miami Country Day wins the opening tip

Jalynn Belton (Miami Country Day) gets the scoring started... 2-0 Miami Country Day

Kennedy Deal (Miami Country Day) misses free throw 1 of 2

Kennedy Deal (Miami Country Day) misses free throw 2 of 2

Janai Jordan (Providence) makes free throw 1 of 2... 2-1 Miami Country Day

Jordan makes free throw 2 of 2... 2-2

Kori Edge (Miami Country Day) 2-point field goal... 4-2 Miami Country Day

Julianna Baskin (Providence) 2-point field goal... 4-4

Official's timeout on the floor... Miami Country Day 4, Providence 4 with 2:46 left in the opening quarter

We have resumed play

Baskin misses free throw 1 of 1... 4-4

Alyssa Hill (Miami Country Day) makes a 3-pointer... 7-4 Miami Country Day

Hill makes a 2-pointer... 9-4 Miami Country Day

Timeout Providence... 9-4 Miami Country Day with 1:00 remaining in first quarter

Jada Johnson (Miami Country Day) makes a 3-point field goal... 12-4 Miami Country Day

End of 1st Quarter: Miami Country Day 12, Providence 4

2ND QUARTER

Baskin (Providence) makes 2-point field goal... 12-6 Miami Country Day

Jordan (Providence) makes a 2-point field goal... 12-8 Miami Country Day

Kasey Davey (Providence) makes free throw 1 of 2... 12-9 Miami Country Day

Davey (Providence) makes free throw 2 of 2... 12-10 Miami Country Day

Kamie Ellis (Miami Country Day) makes a 3-point field goal... 15-10 Miami Country Day

Belton (Miami Country Day) makes a 2-point field goal... 17-10 Miami Country Day

Timeout Miami Country Day... Miami Country Day 17, Providence 10 with 1:55 left in the second quarter

