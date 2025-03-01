Florida high school girls basketball Class 2A Final: Providence vs Miami Country Day live updates
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships resume with the Providence Stallions and Miami Country Day Spartans.
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be crowned champions in the Class 2A championship game on Saturday.
Providence is seeking their 1st state championship in school history.
Miami Country Day is seeking their 9th state championship in school history.
(Keep refreshing page for live game updates)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Final
Providence
4
Miami Country Day
12
PREGAME
The Class 2A Championship Game between Providence and Miami Country Day will tip-off at 1:02 p.m.
Providence Starting Lineup: Janai Jordan, Janie Boyd, Kennedy Loux, Kasey Davey, Julianna Baskin
Miami Country Day Starting Lineup: Kori Edge, Kamie Ellis, Jalynn Belton, Rachael Luis, Kennedy Deal
1ST QUARTER
We are underway... Miami Country Day wins the opening tip
Jalynn Belton (Miami Country Day) gets the scoring started... 2-0 Miami Country Day
Kennedy Deal (Miami Country Day) misses free throw 1 of 2
Kennedy Deal (Miami Country Day) misses free throw 2 of 2
Janai Jordan (Providence) makes free throw 1 of 2... 2-1 Miami Country Day
Jordan makes free throw 2 of 2... 2-2
Kori Edge (Miami Country Day) 2-point field goal... 4-2 Miami Country Day
Julianna Baskin (Providence) 2-point field goal... 4-4
Official's timeout on the floor... Miami Country Day 4, Providence 4 with 2:46 left in the opening quarter
We have resumed play
Baskin misses free throw 1 of 1... 4-4
Alyssa Hill (Miami Country Day) makes a 3-pointer... 7-4 Miami Country Day
Hill makes a 2-pointer... 9-4 Miami Country Day
Timeout Providence... 9-4 Miami Country Day with 1:00 remaining in first quarter
Jada Johnson (Miami Country Day) makes a 3-point field goal... 12-4 Miami Country Day
End of 1st Quarter: Miami Country Day 12, Providence 4
2ND QUARTER
Baskin (Providence) makes 2-point field goal... 12-6 Miami Country Day
Jordan (Providence) makes a 2-point field goal... 12-8 Miami Country Day
Kasey Davey (Providence) makes free throw 1 of 2... 12-9 Miami Country Day
Davey (Providence) makes free throw 2 of 2... 12-10 Miami Country Day
Kamie Ellis (Miami Country Day) makes a 3-point field goal... 15-10 Miami Country Day
Belton (Miami Country Day) makes a 2-point field goal... 17-10 Miami Country Day
Timeout Miami Country Day... Miami Country Day 17, Providence 10 with 1:55 left in the second quarter