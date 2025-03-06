High School

Florida high school girls basketball Class 4A Final: American Heritage Plantation vs Palm Bay

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Girls Basketball State Championships resume with the Class 4A Championship between the American Heritage Plantation Patriots taking on the Palm Bay Pirates. High School on SI will be providing full coverage throughout the day.

Jaida Civil of Palm Bay passes the ball over the Bishop Moore defense in the Region 1 finals of the FHSAA Class 4A girls basketball tournament Friday, February 21, 2025. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships resume with the American Heritage Plantation Patriots taking on the Palm Bay Pirates.

American Heritage Plantation is seeking their sixth state championship in school history

Palm Bay is seeking its first state championship in school history

(Keep refreshing page for live game updates)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

American Heritage Plantation

Palm Bay

PREGAME

The Class 4A Girls Basketball State Championship between American Heritage Plantation and Palm Bay will tip-off at 5:00 p.m.

