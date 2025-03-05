High School

Florida high school girls basketball Class 5A Semifinal: Clearwater vs New Smyrna Beach live updates

The 2025 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) girls' basketball state championships resume with the Class 5A semifinal between the Clearwater Tornadoes and New Smyrna Beach Barracudas. High School on SI will be providing live coverage throughout the day.

Ross Van De Griek

New Smyrna Beach's Olivia Olson (3) gets a shot off under heavy pressure, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 from River Ridge during Region 2-5A semifinals basketball action in New Smyrna Beach.
New Smyrna Beach's Olivia Olson (3) gets a shot off under heavy pressure, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025 from River Ridge during Region 2-5A semifinals basketball action in New Smyrna Beach. / David TuckerNews-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships resume with the Clearwater Tornadoes taking on the New Smyrna Beach Barracudas.

Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 5A championship game on Friday.

Clearwater is in the Final Four for the second time in the last three seasons.

New Smyrna Beach is in the Final Four for the first time in program history.

(Keep refreshing page for live game updates)

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Clearwater

16

New Smyrna Beach

9

PREGAME

The Class 5A girls basketball semifinal between Clearwater and New Smyrna Beach will tip-off at 5:02 p.m.

Clearwater Starting Lineup: Allevia Williams, Quenya Turner, Justina Allen, Peyton Flournoy, Taina Sturdivant

New Smyrna Beach Starting Lineup: Riley France, Olivia Olson, Corrin Austell, Iniya Reddicks, Sariah Ammons

1ST QUARTER

We are underway... Clearwater controls the opening tip

Tiana Sturdivant (Clearwater) starts the scoring... 2-0 Tornadoes

Corrin Austell (New Smyrna Beach) gets the scoring started for the Barracudas... 2-2

Six minutes left in the first quarter... 3-2 New Smyrna Beach

Sturdivant with her second field goal... 5-3 Clearwater

Marshall signee Olivia Olson (New Smyrna Beach) gets her first field goal... 7-5 Clearwater

Timeout New Smyrna Beach... 11-5 Clearwater with 3:30 remaining in the first quarter

Under two minutes left in the first quarter... 11-5 Clearwater

End of 1st Quarter: Clearwater 16, New Smyrna Beach 9

2ND QUARTER

Timeout Clearwater... 16-9 Tornadoes with 7:30 remaining in the half

Under six minutes remaining in the half... 19-11 Clearwater

Midway through the second quarter... 21-15 Clearwater

Timeout New Smyrna Beach... 21-17 Clearwater with 2:43 remaining in the half

Published |Modified
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida