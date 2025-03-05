Florida high school girls basketball Class 5A Semifinal: Clearwater vs New Smyrna Beach live updates
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships resume with the Clearwater Tornadoes taking on the New Smyrna Beach Barracudas.
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Class 5A championship game on Friday.
Clearwater is in the Final Four for the second time in the last three seasons.
New Smyrna Beach is in the Final Four for the first time in program history.
(Keep refreshing page for live game updates)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Final
Clearwater
16
New Smyrna Beach
9
PREGAME
The Class 5A girls basketball semifinal between Clearwater and New Smyrna Beach will tip-off at 5:02 p.m.
Clearwater Starting Lineup: Allevia Williams, Quenya Turner, Justina Allen, Peyton Flournoy, Taina Sturdivant
New Smyrna Beach Starting Lineup: Riley France, Olivia Olson, Corrin Austell, Iniya Reddicks, Sariah Ammons
1ST QUARTER
We are underway... Clearwater controls the opening tip
Tiana Sturdivant (Clearwater) starts the scoring... 2-0 Tornadoes
Corrin Austell (New Smyrna Beach) gets the scoring started for the Barracudas... 2-2
Six minutes left in the first quarter... 3-2 New Smyrna Beach
Sturdivant with her second field goal... 5-3 Clearwater
Marshall signee Olivia Olson (New Smyrna Beach) gets her first field goal... 7-5 Clearwater
Timeout New Smyrna Beach... 11-5 Clearwater with 3:30 remaining in the first quarter
Under two minutes left in the first quarter... 11-5 Clearwater
End of 1st Quarter: Clearwater 16, New Smyrna Beach 9
2ND QUARTER
Timeout Clearwater... 16-9 Tornadoes with 7:30 remaining in the half
Under six minutes remaining in the half... 19-11 Clearwater
Midway through the second quarter... 21-15 Clearwater
Timeout New Smyrna Beach... 21-17 Clearwater with 2:43 remaining in the half