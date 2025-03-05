Florida high school girls basketball Class 6A semifinals preview, predictions
The FHSAA Class 6A state girls basketball final four teams are set in the state of Florida and the classification did not disappoint. We've seen plenty of upsets as well as some thrilling finishes over the last couple of weeks.
Heading into Thursday's state semifinal games, everything has held in store. In the first semifinal, The No. 4 seed Steinbrenner Warriors take on the No. 1 seed Miami Southridge Spartans. In the second semifinal, the No. 3 seed Bloomingdale Bulls take on the No. 2 seed Tocoi Creek Toros.
Class 6A Semifinal #1: Thursday, March 6 at 9:00 a.m.
Steinbrenner (26-3) vs Miami Southridge (16-10)
The Steinbrenner Warriors girls basketball program has reached the Final Four for the first time in program history, as well as setting a record for the most wins in a single season (26).
The Warriors are led by third-year head coach Alex Hertenstein who took over for Josh Goldstein who left to become the head boys basketball coach at Steinbrenner back in 2023.
The Warriors come into Lakeland riding a three-game winning streak after losing in the district championship game to Sickles back on February 8.
Leading the way this season has been 5'9 senior combo guard Naomi Parker, who is averaging a team-high 18.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this season. Also, keep an eye on the Coble sisters in Samantha and Sarah Coble who are apart of the youth movement for the Lady Warriors despite being just sophomores they combine to average 25.4 points per game.
5'7 sophomore guard Breanna Hartley has also been a focal point for the Warriors this season, where she is averaging a team-high 5.7 rebounds per game this season as well as shooting 54 percent from the field.
The Miami Southridge Spartans have had an adversity-battle season, where Steph Doctor took over the program just five games ago and are now two wins away from becoming state champions.
The Spartans reached the Final Four after defeating defending four-time state champion St. Thomas Aquinas in the regional final back on February 21.
The Spartans have three players averaging double figures, led by 5'7 sophomore guard Naya Hardisson, who is averaging 16.5 points per game this season. Her older sister, Dianka who is a senior is averaging 12.5 points, 2.1 assists, and 1.9 steals per game this season.
The Spartans were just 11-10 heading into the district championship game but have now won five straight games and are just two wins away from winning the school's first-ever state championship.
Prediction: Miami Southridge
Class 6A Semifinal #2: Thursday, March 6 at 1:00 p.m.
Bloomingdale (23-5) vs Tocoi Creek (20-7)
The Bloomingdale Bulls are in the state semifinals for the third time in the last four seasons.
The Bulls come into Thursday's state semifinal game on a 10-game winning streak dating back to January 11 when they lost to Class 3A state champion Cardinal Mooney.
Leading the way this season has been 5'9 senior guard Noelle Mengel, who is committed to play college basketball at the University of Tampa is averaging a team-high 14.3 points per game this season.
The Bulls are just one win away from reaching the state championship game for the second consecutive season, where they lost to four-time defending state champion St. Thomas Aquinas, 70-35.
The Tocoi Creek Toros are in the Final Four for the first time in program history, and are the only school in this year's Final Four to have their boys and girls basketball teams representing.
The Toros come into Thursday's semifinal matchup on a seven-game winning streak dating back to January 27, when they lost to Class 2A runner-up Providence.
The Toros are led by 6'0 junior guard Audrey Beyer, who is averaging 19.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this season. Also, keep an eye on 5'8 sophomore guard Gabi Iturralde, who is averaging 13.5 points per game and is the team's leader in assists (4.8) per game.
The Toros reached the Final Four by defeating Winter Springs, Lake Howell, and Niceville with two of those wins coming by single digits.
Prediction: Bloomingdale