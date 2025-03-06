Florida high school girls basketball Class 7A Semifinals preview, predictions
The FHSAA Class 7A state girls basketball final four teams are set in the state of Florida and the classification did not disappoint. We've seen plenty of upsets as well as some thrilling finishes over the last couple of weeks.
Heading into Friday's state semifinal games, everything has held in store. In the first semifinal, The No. 3 seed Dr. Phillips Panthers take on the No. 2 seed Doral Academy Firebirds. In the second semifinal, the No. 4 seed Ocoee Knights take on the No. 1 seed Winter Haven Blue Devils.
Class 7A Semifinal #1: Friday, March 7 at 9:00 a.m.
Dr. Phillips (19-9) vs Doral Academy (21-7)
The Dr. Phillips Lady Panthers are back in the Final Four for the fourth consecutive season and are just two wins away from winning their fourth title in as many years.
The Panthers have been led by a young backcourt featuring 5'10 junior combo guards Kendall Perry and Jamila Ray.
The Panthers come into Friday's final four matchup with Doral Academy on a seven-game winning streak dating back to January 20 when they lost to Georgia-powerhouse Hebron Christian, 69-64. All seven of their wins during the streak have come by 30+ points.
Another name to keep an eye on is Charleston signee Anilys Rolon, who is averaging 9.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game this season for the Lady Panthers.
Doral Academy is making their second straight appearance to the Final Four looking to revenge from losing in last year's semifinal to Colonial.
The Firebirds come into the Final Four carrying a seven-game winning streak of their own dating back to January 17 when they lost to Miami High.
The Firebirds would get the best of the Stingarees when it mattered most, defeating them in the district championship as well as the regional championship by 20 and 1 point, respectively.
The Firebirds have been led by 5'7 junior guard Stephanie Vega and sophomore point guard Victoria Valle who are combining to average 37.5 points per game this season.
The Firebirds are led by second-year head coach Allison Bustamante who is just two wins away from clinching the school's first-ever state championship.
Prediction: Doral Academy
Class 7A Semifinal #2: Friday, March 7 at 1:00 p.m.
Ocoee (25-3) vs Winter Haven (25-2)
The Ocoee Knights will be making their first trip to the Final Four in school history will have a tall-task facing nationally-ranked Winter Haven on Friday afternoon.
The Knights come into Friday's matchup with Winter Haven on a 12-game winning streak dating back to January 7 when they suffered a tough 62-59 loss to Haines City.
The Knights road to the Final Four hasn't been an easy one, needing single-digit point victories in all three games against Lake Mary, Spruce Creek, and Timber Creek.
The Knights are led by 5'8 junior combo guard Dakara Merthie who eclipsed the 1,000-point milestone earlier this season.
The Blue Devils have been a regular here in the Final Four where they will be making their 15th appearance in the last 17 seasons, under head coach Johnnie Lawson.
Lawson is just two wins away from winning his fourth state title since taking over the Blue Devils program back in 2009.
The Blue Devils come into Friday's Final Four matchup on a 17-game winning streak dating back to December 21 where they lost to Bishop Ireton (Virginia), 59-50.
Only one of those 17 consecutive wins have come by single digits where they defeated Class 2A champion Miami Country Day, 57-52 back on January 17.
The Blue Devils have picked up wins over Sarasota, Sarasota Riverview, and Venice all by 30+ points to reach the Final Four.
The Blue Devils have been led this season by 5'9 junior shooting guard Serenity Hardy who is averaging a team-best 18.8 points per game this season.
Prediction: Winter Haven