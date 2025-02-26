Florida high school girls basketball Rural Class Semifinal: Blountstown vs Wildwood live updates
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships resume with the Blountstown Tigers making their first-ever Final Four appearance taking on the Wildwood Lady Wildcats who are making their fourth consecutive appearance.
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the afternoon to see who will be representing in the Rural Class championship game on Friday.
The Tigers come into Lakeland on a six-game winning streak, dating back to January 23.
The Wildcats are the lone unbeaten team remaining in the state of Florida.
(Keep refreshing page for live updates during the game)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Blountstown
Wildwood
PREGAME
The Rural Class semifinal between Blountstown and Wildwood will tip-off at 1:02 p.m.
Blountstown Starting Lineup: