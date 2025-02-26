Florida high school girls basketball Rural Class semifinal: Hilliard vs Holmes County live updates
The Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) high school girls basketball state championships resume with the Hilliard Red Flashes taking on the Holmes County Blue Devils
Follow along at High School On SI for live updates throughout the evening to see who will be representing in the Rural Class championship game on Friday against Wildwood.
Hilliard is back in the Final Four for the first time since 2015.
Holmes County comes into play on a 13-game winning streak.
(Keep refreshing page for live game updates during the game)
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
OT
Hilliard
6
14
Holmes County
15
16
PREGAME
The Rural Class Semifinal between Hilliard and Holmes County will tip-off at 5:02 p.m.
Hilliard Starting Lineup: Molly Dean, Reah Saunders, Justice Alderman, Alyssa Hallman, Charlee Matos
Holmes County Starting Lineup: Savannah Goodman, Bri Adams, Ava Jones, Jacee Bowers, Emma Whitaker
1ST QUARTER
We are underway and Holmes County controls the opening tip.
Ava Jones gets the scoring started... Holmes County takes an early 2-0 lead.
Alyssa Hallman hits a pair of free throws to put Hilliard on the board... 4-2 Holmes County
Hilliard is still without a field goal, but takes their first lead of the game... 5-4 midway through the opening quarter.
Holmes County clinging to a 8-5 lead with 2:36 left in the opening quarter.
End of 1st Quarter: Holmes County 15, Hilliard 6: Emma Whitaker (Holmes County) drains a three to beat the buzzer.
2ND QUARTER
Reah Saunders hits the Flashes' first field goal of the game... 17-8 Holmes County with 7 minutes left in the half.
Timeout Holmes County... Holmes County leading 24-16 with 3:45 left in the half.
Emma Whitaker has been a problem inside for Holmes County... 28-18 Blue Devils with 1:30 left in the half.
Molly Dean (Hilliard) picks up a third foul... 29-20 Holmes County with 28 seconds left in the half.
Halftime: Holmes County 31, Hilliard 20: Emma Whitaker (Holmes County) caps off a strong first half with a game-high 16 points.
HALFTIME
Emma Whitaker leads Holmes County with 16 points and five rebounds.
Alyssa Hallman leads Hilliard with 10 points
3RD QUARTER
Second half is underway
Hilliard has begun the second half, scoring the first six points... 31-26 Holmes County with 5:45 left in the third quarter.
Bri Adams with the first field goal of the second half for Holmes County... 33-27 Holmes County with four minutes left in the third quarter.
Timeout Holmes County... 35-30 Blue Devils with 3:52 left in the third quarter
2:06 left in the 3rd Quarter... Holmes County leading 42-32
Timeout Hilliard. Holmes County leads 42-32 with 48 seconds left in third quarter.
End of 3rd Quarter: Holmes County 45, Hilliard 32