Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? - Feb. 4, 2026
Central Florida girls’ basketball players lit up the scoreboard in the final week of the 2025-26 regular season. Now, the postseason begins.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 16 athletes for Central Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week for games played Jan. 26-31, 2026.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Jan. 19-24, 2026: Altamonte Christian G Nadeen Elgamal.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 8. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:
Mia-Elle Lieverst, F, Montverde Academy
Talented 6-foot-1 junior poured in 27 points to lead the Eagles past Holy Trinity Episcopal, 87-59.
Keemlynn Jean, F, East Ridge
Senior had 12 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double and added three steals to march the Knights past Four Corners, 54-35.
Slowane Delisnor, G, The First Academy-Leesburg
Super sophomore erupted for 19 points and 19 rebounds for a double-double and added four assists and eight steals to lead the Eagles check past Ocala St. John Lutheran, 59-29.
Tyler Seay, PG, Winter Park
The senior scored 20 points and hauled down four rebounds to power the Wildcats past Cypress Creek, 41-36.
Julia Rhodes, SG/SF, Merritt Island Christian
Junior exploded for 24 points, six rebounds and two assists to lead the Cougars past Cocoa Beach, 63-19.
Molly Burke, W, South Lake
Star senior had 21 points, including four 3-pointers, and 12 rebounds for a double-double and added two assists and two steals to guide the Eagles past East Ridge, 60-33.
Analia Santana, PG/SG, Boone
Stellar sophomore exploded for 33 points to lead the Braves past Cypress Creek, 55-41.
Dakeria Brown, PG, Eustis
Senior had 17 points, eight rebounds and five steals to power the Panthers past The Master’s Academy (Oviedo), 46-44.
Kylee Trent, PG, Bishop Moore
Fantastic freshman tallied 18 points, six rebounds and six assists to guide the Hornets past Kissimmee Gateway, 71-59, in a matchup of Florida powers.
Ashlynn Day, SG, Kissimmee Gateway
Super sophomore erupted for 35 points, including two 3-pointers, and nine rebounds and two steals to power the Panthers past Central Florida Christian Academy, 61-52.
Narelis De Alba, PG, Sanford Seminole
Senior had 15 points, including four 3-pointers, and added three rebounds, four assists and two steals to lead the Seminoles past Lyman, 61-17.
Arianna Ritz, G/F, Altamonte Christian
Junior exploded for 15 points, 10 assists and 15 steals for a triple-double in a 75-9 victory against Real Life Christian Academy.
Valeria Munoz, SG, Lake Highland Prep
Senior tallied 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and eight steals to march the Highlanders past Heritage, 61-41.
Kay’La Jones, G, Deltona Trinity Christian
Freshman recorded 21 points, five rebounds and eight steals in a 47-25 victory against First Baptist Christian.
Yaneyla Pedraza, PG/SG, Colonial
Talented junior had 15 points, six rebounds and five steals to lead the Grenadiers past Dr. Phillips, 60-14.
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962