Florida high school girls flag football 2025 region finals preview and predictions
The Florida high school girls flag football playoffs continued on Monday night, with some surprises taking place on the evening in the region semifinals.
One of those was when Steinbrenner took down No. 1 Lennard in a 20-19 victory in a Class 4A, Region 2 final. With the victory, Steinbrenner sets up a highly anticipated matchup against Alonso, whom the Warriors have yet to beat this season in three previous attempts.
Is the fourth time the charm for KK Ramsey and Steinbrenner?
This evening, 16 region final games will take place across the Sunshine State and we give you our quick take on each contest as the 'Road to Tampa' concludes tonight as states take place next week at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' AdventHealth Training Center.
CLASS 4A
Region 1
Spruce Creek at Apopka: The Hawks travel to the Blue Darters for this final despite having an undefeated record.
Prediction: Apopka
Region 2
Steinbrenner at Alonso: In the previous three meetings between the two squads, the Ravens have won all three.
Prediction: Alonso
Region 3
Fort Pierce Central at Wellington: Though being nearby in proximity, both teams have not faced each other this 2025 season.
Prediction: Fort Pierce Central
Region 4
Western at Miami Palmetto: Last year's Class 2A champion, Miami Palmetto, returns for a chance to make a trip back to Tampa Bay.
Prediction: Western
CLASS 3A
Region 1
Chiles at Pace: Patriots' quarterback Amaya Pablo through 18 games has thrown for 3,259 yards and 52 touchdowns.
Prediction: Pace
Region 2
Belleview at Seminole Ridge: Audrey Fogel has been one of the state's top sophomore passers, throwing for 4,010 yards and 56 touchdowns.
Prediction: Seminole Ridge
Region 3
East Lake at East Bay: East Bay's Jazalyn Baluja remains one of the state's top pass catchers as she's hauled in 136 receptions for 1,293 yards and 26 scores.
Prediction: East Bay
Region 4
Homestead at St. Thomas Aquinas: The Raiders feature one of the top quarterbacks in the state in Sherice Newton, who has thrown for 3,686 yards and 65 touchdowns.
Prediction: St. Thomas Aquinas
CLASS 2A
Region 1
Paxon School at Choctawhatchee: Diaris Morales for the Indians has been terrific, throwing for 3,606 yards and 47 touchdowns.
Prediction: Choctawhatchee
Region 2
Clay at Hernando: Both teams are looking to clinch their first appearance in the state semifinals.
Prediction: Hernando
Region 3
Hillsborough at Robinson: The last time the Knights and Terriers met, Robinson came away with a 53-0 victory.
Prediction: Robinson
Region 4
Miami Northwestern at Dr. Joaquin Garcia: The Bulldogs have only yielded 36 points through 16 contests.
Prediction: Dr. Joaquin Garcia
CLASS 1A
Region 1
Bradford at FSU High: Bradford's Arnayshia Griffin has been a ball hawk in the secondary for the Tornadoes, intercepting 25 passes this season.
Prediction: Bradford
Region 2
Tampa Catholic at Wildwood: The Wildcats have only played in 11 games this season, but have yet to lose a game. Wildwood has out-scored opponents 397-62 this spring.
Prediction: Wildwood
Region 3
David Posnack Jewish Day at Somerset Academy-Canyons: Cougars' sophomore Ava Wotipka has thrown for 3,025 yards and 52 touchdowns this season.
Prediction: Somerset Academy-Canyons
Region 4
Sports Leadership & Management at Miami Edison: Only loss of the season for Miami Edison came against Homestead back on April 4th.
Prediction: Miami Edison
