Florida high school girls flag football 2025 region finals preview and predictions

The Steinbrenner Warriors become one of the favorites in Class 4A with a win over the No. 1 Lennard Longhorns in the region semifinals

Andy Villamarzo

Steinbrenner defeated No. 1 ranked Lennard on Monday evening
The Florida high school girls flag football playoffs continued on Monday night, with some surprises taking place on the evening in the region semifinals.

One of those was when Steinbrenner took down No. 1 Lennard in a 20-19 victory in a Class 4A, Region 2 final. With the victory, Steinbrenner sets up a highly anticipated matchup against Alonso, whom the Warriors have yet to beat this season in three previous attempts.

Is the fourth time the charm for KK Ramsey and Steinbrenner?

This evening, 16 region final games will take place across the Sunshine State and we give you our quick take on each contest as the 'Road to Tampa' concludes tonight as states take place next week at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' AdventHealth Training Center.

CLASS 4A

Region 1

Spruce Creek at Apopka: The Hawks travel to the Blue Darters for this final despite having an undefeated record.

Prediction: Apopka

Region 2

Steinbrenner at Alonso: In the previous three meetings between the two squads, the Ravens have won all three.

Prediction: Alonso

Region 3

Fort Pierce Central at Wellington: Though being nearby in proximity, both teams have not faced each other this 2025 season.

Prediction: Fort Pierce Central

Region 4

Western at Miami Palmetto: Last year's Class 2A champion, Miami Palmetto, returns for a chance to make a trip back to Tampa Bay.

Prediction: Western

CLASS 3A

Region 1

Chiles at Pace: Patriots' quarterback Amaya Pablo through 18 games has thrown for 3,259 yards and 52 touchdowns.

Prediction: Pace

Region 2

Belleview at Seminole Ridge: Audrey Fogel has been one of the state's top sophomore passers, throwing for 4,010 yards and 56 touchdowns.

Prediction: Seminole Ridge

Region 3

East Lake at East Bay: East Bay's Jazalyn Baluja remains one of the state's top pass catchers as she's hauled in 136 receptions for 1,293 yards and 26 scores.

Prediction: East Bay

Region 4

Homestead at St. Thomas Aquinas: The Raiders feature one of the top quarterbacks in the state in Sherice Newton, who has thrown for 3,686 yards and 65 touchdowns.

Prediction: St. Thomas Aquinas

CLASS 2A

Region 1

Paxon School at Choctawhatchee: Diaris Morales for the Indians has been terrific, throwing for 3,606 yards and 47 touchdowns.

Prediction: Choctawhatchee

Region 2

Clay at Hernando: Both teams are looking to clinch their first appearance in the state semifinals.

Prediction: Hernando

Region 3

Hillsborough at Robinson: The last time the Knights and Terriers met, Robinson came away with a 53-0 victory.

Prediction: Robinson

Region 4

Miami Northwestern at Dr. Joaquin Garcia: The Bulldogs have only yielded 36 points through 16 contests.

Prediction: Dr. Joaquin Garcia

CLASS 1A

Region 1

Bradford at FSU High: Bradford's Arnayshia Griffin has been a ball hawk in the secondary for the Tornadoes, intercepting 25 passes this season.

Prediction: Bradford

Region 2

Tampa Catholic at Wildwood: The Wildcats have only played in 11 games this season, but have yet to lose a game. Wildwood has out-scored opponents 397-62 this spring.

Prediction: Wildwood

Region 3

David Posnack Jewish Day at Somerset Academy-Canyons: Cougars' sophomore Ava Wotipka has thrown for 3,025 yards and 52 touchdowns this season.

Prediction: Somerset Academy-Canyons

Region 4

Sports Leadership & Management at Miami Edison: Only loss of the season for Miami Edison came against Homestead back on April 4th.

Prediction: Miami Edison

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

