Florida high school girls flag football: Dunedin wins first district title since 2007
DUNEDIN, FLORIDA- A year ago when Gary Kifer switched from coaching Dunedin's softball team to girls flag football, he had a task in front of him.
In his first season as Dunedin's girls flag football head coach in 2024, Kifer led the Falcons to five wins, but a lot of work left to do.
On Thursday evening at Dunedin Memorial Stadium, he was able to lead the breakthrough. The Falcons' defense held tough against an experienced Tarpon Springs crew, narrowly edging out the Spongers in a 6-0 win for the Class 3A, District 11 championship. For Dunedin, it was the first time they've won a district crown in girls flag football since 2007, according to Kifer.
"Yeah, we could probably play Tarpon Springs one hundred times and the score would be 6-0," Kifer said. We played them up at their place and it was 7-0. Both great defenses. Our defense was getting a little gassed in the first half. Jaeylah Brown got two interceptions. I am just proud because last year we were 5-11. The kids have bought into what we've done this year. Great crowd and the program has really turned it around."
Dunedin (14-4) leaned heavily on its secondary, comprising of Jaeylah Brown and Erionna Henry to keep the Tarpon Springs' offense at bay, with each defender notching multiple picks on the evening.
No interception proved to be more important than the one by Myleigh Ogelsby in the first quarter, as the senior defender intercepted a Elicia Issak pass and returning it 29 yards for a touchdown to give the Falcons a 6-0 lead.
Unknowingly, that was the go-ahead score that Dunedin would defend for the rest of the game as both defenses would dig in and force several punts throughout the course of the evening.
The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) will announce the official matchups for the girls flag football playoffs at 2 p.m. today, with Dunedin awaiting who its next opponent may be. According to Kifer, he's expecting a potential rematch against Tarpon Springs next week.
Other notable Thursday night FHSAA district final scores 4/17/2025
Keys Gate 7, Palm Galdes Prep Academy 6
Homestead 26, Southridge 0
Wellington 32, Palm Beach Gardens 13
Bradford 14, Alachua Santa Fe 0
Clay 7, Ridgeview 6
Miami Edison 24, Sports Leadership & Management 18
West Orange 12, Horizon 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 22, Boyd Anderson 0
Bishop Verot 6, Estero 0
East Lake 6, Manatee 0
Pace 20, Niceville 7
Apopka 28, Ocoee 27
Alonso 27, Steinbrenner 0
Lennard 26, Bloomingdale 0
Gulf 6, Countryside 0
Hernando 13, Nature Coast 8
East Bay 14, Tampa Bay Tech 10
-- Andy Villamarzo