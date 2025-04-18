High School

Florida high school girls flag football: Dunedin wins first district title since 2007

The Falcons only needed the one touchdown in order to notch its first district crown in nearly two decades

Andy Villamarzo

Dunedin captured the Class 3A, District 11 title on Thursday evening
Dunedin captured the Class 3A, District 11 title on Thursday evening / Andy Villamarzo

DUNEDIN, FLORIDA- A year ago when Gary Kifer switched from coaching Dunedin's softball team to girls flag football, he had a task in front of him.

In his first season as Dunedin's girls flag football head coach in 2024, Kifer led the Falcons to five wins, but a lot of work left to do.

On Thursday evening at Dunedin Memorial Stadium, he was able to lead the breakthrough. The Falcons' defense held tough against an experienced Tarpon Springs crew, narrowly edging out the Spongers in a 6-0 win for the Class 3A, District 11 championship. For Dunedin, it was the first time they've won a district crown in girls flag football since 2007, according to Kifer.

"Yeah, we could probably play Tarpon Springs one hundred times and the score would be 6-0," Kifer said. We played them up at their place and it was 7-0. Both great defenses. Our defense was getting a little gassed in the first half. Jaeylah Brown got two interceptions. I am just proud because last year we were 5-11. The kids have bought into what we've done this year. Great crowd and the program has really turned it around."

Dunedin (14-4) leaned heavily on its secondary, comprising of Jaeylah Brown and Erionna Henry to keep the Tarpon Springs' offense at bay, with each defender notching multiple picks on the evening.

No interception proved to be more important than the one by Myleigh Ogelsby in the first quarter, as the senior defender intercepted a Elicia Issak pass and returning it 29 yards for a touchdown to give the Falcons a 6-0 lead.

Unknowingly, that was the go-ahead score that Dunedin would defend for the rest of the game as both defenses would dig in and force several punts throughout the course of the evening.

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) will announce the official matchups for the girls flag football playoffs at 2 p.m. today, with Dunedin awaiting who its next opponent may be. According to Kifer, he's expecting a potential rematch against Tarpon Springs next week.

Other notable Thursday night FHSAA district final scores 4/17/2025

Keys Gate 7, Palm Galdes Prep Academy 6

Homestead 26, Southridge 0

Wellington 32, Palm Beach Gardens 13

Bradford 14, Alachua Santa Fe 0

Clay 7, Ridgeview 6

Miami Edison 24, Sports Leadership & Management 18

West Orange 12, Horizon 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 22, Boyd Anderson 0

Bishop Verot 6, Estero 0

East Lake 6, Manatee 0

Pace 20, Niceville 7

Apopka 28, Ocoee 27

Alonso 27, Steinbrenner 0

Lennard 26, Bloomingdale 0

Gulf 6, Countryside 0

Hernando 13, Nature Coast 8

East Bay 14, Tampa Bay Tech 10

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida