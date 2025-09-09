Florida High School QB Transfers Yet Again
For Darryon Jones, 2025 has been a whirlwind around the Florida high school football scene.
Jones, who committed to Howard University, has transferred to Venice High School from Chaminade-Madonna Prep. According to a report by the Sarasota Herald Tribune, he will be eligible to play immediately.
Venice is set to take on Port Charlotte this Friday night. The Indians opened the year with a 29-7 loss to Tampa Bay Tech, rebounding with a 27-12 win over Bishop Verot last week.
Ironically enough, Jones started his high school career at Tampa Bay Tech before transferring to Chaminade-Madonna over the summer.
Darryon Jones Set to Compete for Third High School Team
With Tampa Bay Tech as a junior, Jones threw for 22 touchdowns and 1,558 yards on 92 of 172 passing with nine interceptions. The team finished 9-3 overall competing in Florida’s Class 5A level.
According to 247Sports, Jones held numerous offers before committing to Howard. Those schools included Alabama State, Coastal Carolina, Florida A&M, Jacksonville State, Mercer, Middle Tennessee, Navy, Rhode Island, Samford and West Georgia.
Without Jones, Chaminade-Madonna has played Malik Leonard at quarterback while Venice’s quarterback has been Sean Long.
They have games with The First Academy and Lehigh lined up before a meeting on October 3 with No. 5 (High School on SI National Top 25) IMG Academy.