Florida High School QB Transfers Yet Again

Darryon Jones, a Howard commit, will now play for Venice High School

Dana Becker

Darryon Jones has transferred to Venice High School in Florida. He is a Howard commit.
/ Darryon Jones/X

For Darryon Jones, 2025 has been a whirlwind around the Florida high school football scene.

Jones, who committed to Howard University, has transferred to Venice High School from Chaminade-Madonna Prep. According to a report by the Sarasota Herald Tribune, he will be eligible to play immediately.

Venice is set to take on Port Charlotte this Friday night. The Indians opened the year with a 29-7 loss to Tampa Bay Tech, rebounding with a 27-12 win over Bishop Verot last week.

Ironically enough, Jones started his high school career at Tampa Bay Tech before transferring to Chaminade-Madonna over the summer. 

Darryon Jones Set to Compete for Third High School Team

With Tampa Bay Tech as a junior, Jones threw for 22 touchdowns and 1,558 yards on 92 of 172 passing with nine interceptions. The team finished 9-3 overall competing in Florida’s Class 5A level.

According to 247Sports, Jones held numerous offers before committing to Howard. Those schools included Alabama State, Coastal Carolina, Florida A&M, Jacksonville State, Mercer, Middle Tennessee, Navy, Rhode Island, Samford and West Georgia.

Without Jones, Chaminade-Madonna has played Malik Leonard at quarterback while Venice’s quarterback has been Sean Long.

They have games with The First Academy and Lehigh lined up before a meeting on October 3 with No. 5 (High School on SI National Top 25) IMG Academy.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

