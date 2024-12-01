Florida high school quarterback beats NFL legend Tom Brady in a passing contest
Cypress Bay senior quarterback Jake Balanovich received the opportunity of a lifetime in a recent Mr. Beast challenge.
A shot to beat NFL legend Tom Brady in a passing contest.
Oh, and Balanovich won. The Lightning signal caller defeated the 7-time Super Bowl champion and won $100,000. Down below is the video of Balanovich defeating Brady in the passing challenge.
Balanovich just finished up his senior campaign at Cypress Bay, completing 106-of-175 passes for 1,551 yards and 14 touchdowns.
The senior had the all-time tall task of beating Brady, the NFL's all-time passing leader with 89,214 yards and led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl victories. Brady, who played 23 seasons in the NFL, joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and led the franchise to a championship in his first season.
