Florida high school softball region quarterfinals: Top 35 games to watch (5/6/2025)

Well, can you believe it? The 2025 regular season has now come and gone, with plenty of surprises, upsets and superb performances from the athletes. Now, we are ready to see what high school softball region quarterfinals have in store for us. But to know where you’re going, we’d like to help you out a little bit.
We are back with the Top 35 list of games, with so many great matchups on the schedule once again this week. Check our list out and chime in via our social media handles with softball games you think we may have missed.
Florida Softball Region Quarterfinals Top 35 Games to Watch (5/6/2025)
Tuesday
Holmes County at Northview
Wednesday
Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart at John Carroll Catholic
Arnold at Clay
King's Academy at Florida Christian
Fleming Island at Chiles
The Villages at Alachua Santa Fe
Pasco at Seminole
Barron Collier at Key West
Cornerstone Charter Academy at Newberry
Cardinal Mooney at Tampa Catholic
Chamberlain at Mulberry
Boca Ciega at Dunedin
McKeel Academy at Lemon Bay
South Sumter at Astronaut
DeSoto County at Academy of the Holy Names
Bozeman at Florida State High
Thursday
Palm Beach Central at Centennial
Spanish River at West Broward
University at Hagerty
Palm Beach Gardens at Melbourne
River Ridge at Winter Springs
Cottondale at Liberty County
Plant at Parrish Community
East River at Sebring
Orlando Cypress Creek at Jupiter
Springstead at Deltona
Newsome at George Jenkins
Sarasota at Venice
Fort White at Branford
Wiregrass Ranch at Mitchell
Palm Harbor University at Steinbrenner
Viera at Bartow
Creekside at Spruce Creek
Union County at Madison County
Belleview at Gainesville
