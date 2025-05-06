High School

Florida high school softball region quarterfinals: Top 35 games to watch (5/6/2025)

With the 2025 regular season now officially behind us, we have highlighted 35 games from the region quarterfinals you won't want to miss

Andy Villamarzo

Parrish Community High School winning the Class 6A-12 district softball championship, 2-1 in the bottom of the 7th inning over Lakewood Ranch, Thursday night May 1, 2025.
Parrish Community High School winning the Class 6A-12 district softball championship, 2-1 in the bottom of the 7th inning over Lakewood Ranch, Thursday night May 1, 2025. / Thomas Bender/Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Well, can you believe it? The 2025 regular season has now come and gone, with plenty of surprises, upsets and superb performances from the athletes. Now, we are ready to see what high school softball region quarterfinals have in store for us. But to know where you’re going, we’d like to help you out a little bit.

We are back with the Top 35 list of games, with so many great matchups on the schedule once again this week. Check our list out and chime in via our social media handles with softball games you think we may have missed.

Florida Softball Region Quarterfinals Top 35 Games to Watch (5/6/2025)

Tuesday

Holmes County at Northview

Wednesday

Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart at John Carroll Catholic

Arnold at Clay

King's Academy at Florida Christian

Fleming Island at Chiles

The Villages at Alachua Santa Fe

Pasco at Seminole

Barron Collier at Key West

Cornerstone Charter Academy at Newberry

Cardinal Mooney at Tampa Catholic

Chamberlain at Mulberry

Boca Ciega at Dunedin

McKeel Academy at Lemon Bay

South Sumter at Astronaut

DeSoto County at Academy of the Holy Names

Bozeman at Florida State High

Thursday

Palm Beach Central at Centennial

Spanish River at West Broward

University at Hagerty

Palm Beach Gardens at Melbourne

River Ridge at Winter Springs

Cottondale at Liberty County

Plant at Parrish Community

East River at Sebring

Orlando Cypress Creek at Jupiter

Springstead at Deltona

Newsome at George Jenkins

Sarasota at Venice

Fort White at Branford

Wiregrass Ranch at Mitchell

Palm Harbor University at Steinbrenner

Viera at Bartow

Creekside at Spruce Creek

Union County at Madison County

Belleview at Gainesville

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published |Modified
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

