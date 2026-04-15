Florida High School Softball Top 25 State Rankings – April 15, 2026

There is a new No. 1 in the High School on SI Florida Top 25 softball rankings: Doral Academy.

The South Florida power is on a tear with a 14-game win streak as the regular season winds down. As a result, the Firebirds (19-1) replaced Montverde Academy at the top.

Montverde (13-3) slipped a spot to No. 2 and is just ahead of red-hot Melbourne (19-1) and Cardinal Gibbons (16-1), another South Florida power.

Unbeaten Baker County (17-0) in Glen St. Mary, located just 15 miles south of the Georgia border, jumped seven spots to No. 5.

Land O’Lakes (19-3) is new to the Top 25 at No. 23, and defending Class 5A state champ Winter Springs (15-5) climbed back into the Top 25 at No. 25.

The High School on SI Florida Softball Rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

1. Doral Academy (19-1)

Last time: 2

The defending Class 6A state champ has won a whopping 14 straight, including victories against East Ridge, Hagerty, Melbourne and Bartow. Zoey Abdullah is batting .500, and Camila Diaz is 18-1 with a 0.71 earned run average.

2. Montverde Academy (13-3)

Last time: 1

The Eagles have won five of their last seven games, including a 3-2 victory against IMG. Missy Odom is batting .486, and Nevaeh Williams is 8-2 with a 0.96 ERA.

3. Melbourne (19-1)

Last time: 6

The Bulldogs opened the season with 15 straight victories before falling to Doral Academy, 4-1. Since then, they have won four straight, including a 6-5 eight-inning victory against Coral Springs Charter. FSU commit Layna Ayala is batting .609, and Addison Balavender is 10-1 with a 1.11 ERA.

4. Cardinal Gibbons (16-1)

Last time: 19

The Chiefs have won seven straight, including a 2-0 victory against American Heritage Plantation. Reese Randall is batting .580, and Lydia Berent is 14-1 with a 0.64 ERA.

5. Baker County (17-0)

Last time: 12

The Wildcats out of the Panhandle are roaring with an unbeaten record heading into mid-April. Baleigh Shields is batting .528, and Grace Masterson is 10-0 with a 0.59 ERA.

6. Lake Brantley (18-2)

Last time: 9

The Patriots of Central Florida are on the march with an 11-game winning streak. Rylie Morris is batting .500, and Lauren Compton is 9-2 with a 1.95 ERA.

7. Bartow (16-2)

Last time: 8

The Yellow Jackets have won six of their last seven games, losing only to Doral Academy, 5-1. Emma Huffman is batting .486, and Ryleigh Knowlton is 11-1 with a 0.50 ERA.

8. Hagerty (17-2)

Last time: 11

The defending Class 7A state runner-up Huskies have won seven of their last eight games, including a 4-3 victory against Eau Gallie. Mattingly Klein is batting .518, and Addison Dilger is 7-0 with a 1.71 ERA.

9. Coral Springs Charter (14-2)

Last time: 13

The Panthers have won five of their last six games, including a 6-1 triumph against American Heritage. Alyson Vincze is batting .547, and Courtney Wahlbrink is 13-2 with a 0.61 ERA.

10. American Heritage Plantation (11-3)

Last time: 5

The South Florida school is 3-2 in its last five games, including a close 2-0 loss to Cardinal Gibbons. Adrianna Layne is batting .383, and Isabella Benton is 5-0 with a 1.53 ERA.

11. Eau Gallie (16-3)

Last time: 7

The Commodores have won five of their last seven games, including a huge 3-2 victory against Montverde Academy. Leading the way are Leah “Spike” Pechart, who is batting .533, and Jordan Stout, who 10-1 with a 1.16 ERA.

12. Trenton (17-3)

Last time: 10

The defending Rural Class state champion Tigers are 5-2 in their last seven games, losing to Gainesville, 1-0, in nine innings and Santa Fe, 3-2. MacKenzie Fisher is batting .550, and Addison Allaire is 10-2 with a 0.98 ERA.

13. Florida Christian (17-2)

Last time: 14

The Patriots are 6-2 in their last eight games, losing only to Astronaut and Doral Academy. Danbee Kim is batting .511, and Shaun Fernandez is 6-0 with a 1.48 ERA.

14. Santa Fe (19-2)

Last time: 15

The Raiders have won six straight since falling to Trenton, 4-3, in nine innings. Maren Hornsby is batting .561, and Ryleigh Davis is 9-0 with a 1.56 ERA

15. Columbia (19-3)

Last time: 16

The Tigers are 7-1 in their last eight, losing only to Bartow. Josie Raulerson is batting .464, and Ryleigh Stone is 8-1 with a 1.31 ERA.

16. Pace (17-4)

Last time: 4

The Panhandle power and defending Class 6A state runner-up is 6-3 in its last nine games. Gracie Ueberroth is batting .500, and Hannah DeMarcus is 14-1 with a 1.00 ERA.

17. Wakulla (17-3)

Last time: 21

The Eagles are 5-1 in their last six games, losing only to Tallahassee Lincoln, 7-6. Makenzie Marlow is batting .559, and Jayci. Mapes is 9-0 with a 2.74 ERA.

18. Western (16-3)

Last time: 20

The Wildcats have won seven of their last eight games. Gia O’Connell is batting .487, and Cheyanne Chaffin is 9-3 with a 1.88 ERA.

19. North Bay Haven Academy (16-4)

Last time: 18

The Buccaneers have won six of their last eight games. Bailee Gladden is batting .474, and Addison Mallon is 14-4 with a 2.92 ERA.

20. Oxbridge Academy (14-1)

Last time: 22

The ThunderWolves have won six straight since falling to Western. Hailey Goode is batting .629, and Aubrey Vitale is 8-1 with a 0.14 ERA.

21. East Ridge (20-2)

Last time: 25

The Knights are 9-1 in their last 10 games, losing only to Doral Academy, 2-1. Veronica Patterson is batting .539, and Simmone Hymiller is 12-2 with a 2.22 ERA.

22. The First Academy (Orlando) (16-3)

Last time: 24

The Royals have won six of their last seven games, including a big 8-7 victory against Hagerty. Luna Taboas, a Montverde Academy transfer, is batting .688, and Emerson Gunkel is 9-1 with a 1.31 ERA.

23. Land O’Lakes (19-3)

Last time: Not ranked

The Gators rumble into the Top 25 after winning seven of their last eight games. Miyah Davis is batting .517, and Taliah Murria is 11-2 with a 1.50 ERA.

24. Parrish Community (10-5-1)

Last time: 3

The Bulls have struggled against a tough schedule lately, going 4-3-1 over their last eight games. Alyssa Jones is batting .440, and Emmaline Van Beck is 7-5 with a 1.71 ERA.

25. Winter Springs (15-5)

Last time: Not ranked

The defending Class 5A state champ Bears climb back into the Top 25 after winning four of their last six games. Abigail Hooper is batting .548.

Dropped out: Jacksonville University Christian (13-5), Geneva School (9-3).

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Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X Venoce@JMarkG1962