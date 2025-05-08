Florida State Playoffs field almost set for Classes 1-4A; American Heritage is going again to Fort Myers
PLANTATION, FLORIDA – The best-of-three regional format may have made the road to Fort Myers a little more difficult, but it didn’t prevent American Heritage Plantation from returning to the Florida high school state baseball playoffs for a third straight season.
The Patriots on Wednesday night rolled past Belen Jesuit, 10-0, to claim the Class 4A-Region 4 crown.
American Heritage remained unbeaten in the postseason, dispatching of Jesuit in two games. On Tuesday night, the Patriots won, 5-0, and followed that up on Wednesday with a five-inning, mercy-rule victory.
The big story for Heritage is the return of right-hander Talan Holiday, who threw five shutout innings, allowing just two hits, a walk, while striking out eight.
The pitching stepped up in the regional finals, and Heritage didn't allow a run in the two-game sweep.
Holiday, a North Carolina recruit, has missed most of the season due to a lower-body injury.
Jordan Rich had a double, triple and drove in three runs, while Dylan Dubovik added a double and three RBIs.
Heritage has won 12 straight, and now is two wins shy of another state championship.
This is the Patriots third straight season advancing to the state playoffs. The past two seasons, they hooked up with Jesuit Tampa, and split those games. In 2023, Heritage won the title in extra innings. Last year, Jesuit got revenge in the title game.
There’s a chance the two powers could meet again this year. But that hasn’t been announced.
While the regional playoffs were a best-of-three format, the state semifinals and finals are single-elimination.
The way the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) has set up the regionals, Classes 1-4A played began play on Monday, while Classes 5-7A started up on Wednesday.
Due to rain, several Classes 1-4A series in South Florida were rained out on Monday.
Three of the four Class 4A regionals have been decided. The lone series yet to be completed is the region with Bishop Moore and Mulberry. They both have won a game, with the decisive third game at Mulberry.
In Class 4A, Arnold advanced to Fort Myers by sweeping Clay. And Jesuit Tampa eliminated Barron Collier in two games, and is back in the final four.
Class 3A:
Miami Springs has advanced to state by eliminating St. Brendan in two games, and South Walton knocked off Suwannee, stamping its ticket to Fort Myers.
Miami Springs and South Walton are the top seeds in their respective districts.
Two Class 3A regional finals remain undecided: Umatilla and Hernando are tied at 1-1, and Bishop Verot and Calvary Christian are also headed for a decisive Game 3, which will be at Calvary Christian.
Class 2A:
Saint Andrew’s has come on strong, and the Scots are headed to the state playoffs after sweeping St. John Paul II Academy in a matchup of Boca Raton-based schools.
Three of the four Class 2A regional finals have already been decided. Trinity Christian Academy handled Bozeman in two games, and The First Academy is going back to Fort Myers. Still to be decided is Bishop McLaughlin Catholic and Berkeley Prep, who will play a Game 3.
Class 1A:
South Florida will be represented in Class 1A by Brito, a four seed that went on the road and swept No. 2 Miami Christian, in two games. Joining Brito so far in Fort Myers will be St. Johns Country Day, which handled University Christian in two games.
Two other Class 1A regional finals are going to Game 3. Mount Dora Christian Academy and Orangewood Christian are tied at 1-1, and Neumann-Canterbury will play a third game.