Florida Top 25 high school football rankings (9/5-7/2024)
Get the latest scores and updates on Alabama's Top 25 high school football teams
1. IMG Academy (1-1) vs. No. 2 Cocoa (2-0): Fri., 7 pm
2. Cocoa (2-0) at No. 1 IMG Academy (1-1): Fri., 7 pm
3. St. Thomas Aquinas (1-1) vs. Columbus (1-1): Fri., 7 pm
4. Lakeland (1-0) at No. 8 Lake Mary (2-0): Fri. 7 pm
5. Mandarin (2-0) vs. Sandalwood (2-0): Fri., 6:30 pm
6. Armwood (2-0) vs. Tampa Bay Tech (2-0): Fri., 7:30 pm
7. Venice (2-0) at No. 22 Bishop Verot (2-0): Fri., 7:00 pm
8. Lake Mary (2-0) vs. No. 4 Lakeland (1-0): Fri., 7 pm
9. Miami Central (1-1) vs. Booker T. Washington (1-1): Sat., 7 pm
10. Plantation American Heritage (1-1) at No. 14 Chaminade-Madonna (0-2): Fri., 7 pm
11. Jones (1-0) at Evans (2-0): Sat., 4 pm
12. Clearwater Central Catholic (2-0) at Tampa Catholic (2-0): Fri., 7 pm
13. Miami Northwestern (1-1) at Carol City (1-1): Fri., 7:30 pm
14. Chaminade Madonna (0-2) vs. No. 10 Plantation American Heritage (1-1): Fri., 7 pm
15. St. Augustine (2-0) vs. Bolles (2-0): Fri., 7 pm
16. Berkeley Prep (1-1) vs. Carrollwood Day (1-1): Fri., 7 pm
17. Miami Norland (2-0): Bye
The Vikings will have the weekend off as they prepare for next week's big home game with Miami Northwestern.
18. Sanford Seminole (1-0) at Lyman (1-1): Fri., 7 pm
19. Buchholz (2-0) at Eastside (1-1): Fri., 7:30 pm
20. Monarch (1-0) at Cedar Grove (0-2): Fri., 7 pm
21. Blanche Ely (2-0) at Stranahan (0-1): Fri., 7 pm
22. Bishop Verot (2-0) vs. No. 7 Venice (2-0): Fri., 7:00 pm
23. Naples (2-0) vs. Immokalee (2-0): Fri., 7:30 pm
24. Niceville (2-0) vs. Pine Forest (1-1): Fri., 7 pm ET
25. The First Academy (2-0) vs. Treasure Coast (0-2): Fri., 7 pm
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl
Published