Florida Top 25 high school football rankings (9/5-7/2024)

Florida and national super power collide when No. 2 Cocoa takes on No. 1 IMG Academy on Friday. Follow all of the Florida Top 25 scores here with SBLive Sports.
1. IMG Academy (1-1) vs. No. 2 Cocoa (2-0): Fri., 7 pm

2. Cocoa (2-0) at No. 1 IMG Academy (1-1): Fri., 7 pm

3. St. Thomas Aquinas (1-1) vs. Columbus (1-1): Fri., 7 pm

4. Lakeland (1-0) at No. 8 Lake Mary (2-0): Fri. 7 pm

5. Mandarin (2-0) vs. Sandalwood (2-0): Fri., 6:30 pm

6. Armwood (2-0) vs. Tampa Bay Tech (2-0): Fri., 7:30 pm

7. Venice (2-0) at No. 22 Bishop Verot (2-0): Fri., 7:00 pm

8. Lake Mary (2-0) vs. No. 4 Lakeland (1-0): Fri., 7 pm

9. Miami Central (1-1) vs. Booker T. Washington (1-1): Sat., 7 pm

10. Plantation American Heritage (1-1) at No. 14 Chaminade-Madonna (0-2): Fri., 7 pm

11. Jones (1-0) at Evans (2-0): Sat., 4 pm

12. Clearwater Central Catholic (2-0) at Tampa Catholic (2-0): Fri., 7 pm

13. Miami Northwestern (1-1) at Carol City (1-1): Fri., 7:30 pm

14. Chaminade Madonna (0-2) vs. No. 10 Plantation American Heritage (1-1): Fri., 7 pm

15. St. Augustine (2-0) vs. Bolles (2-0): Fri., 7 pm

16. Berkeley Prep (1-1) vs. Carrollwood Day (1-1): Fri., 7 pm

17. Miami Norland (2-0): Bye

The Vikings will have the weekend off as they prepare for next week's big home game with Miami Northwestern.

18. Sanford Seminole (1-0) at Lyman (1-1): Fri., 7 pm

19. Buchholz (2-0) at Eastside (1-1): Fri., 7:30 pm

20. Monarch (1-0) at Cedar Grove (0-2): Fri., 7 pm

21. Blanche Ely (2-0) at Stranahan (0-1): Fri., 7 pm

22. Bishop Verot (2-0) vs. No. 7 Venice (2-0): Fri., 7:00 pm

23. Naples (2-0) vs. Immokalee (2-0): Fri., 7:30 pm

24. Niceville (2-0) vs. Pine Forest (1-1): Fri., 7 pm ET

25. The First Academy (2-0) vs. Treasure Coast (0-2): Fri., 7 pm

