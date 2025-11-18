Florida Wide Receiver Prospect Makes College Decision

BREAKING: Class of 2026 WR Xavier Stinson has Committed to Iowa, he tells me for @rivals⁰⁰The 6’2 205 WR from Vero Beach, FL was previously committed to UCLA⁰⁰“God is good, let’s work”⁰⁰https://t.co/MUDKVjJREn pic.twitter.com/sdAs96h2i8