Florida Wide Receiver Prospect Makes College Decision
Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa football program have now flipped a pair of key offensive weapons in the recruiting wars.
After landing quarterback Tradon Bessinger after he decommitted from Boise State, the Hawkeyes have done it again with a wide receiver for Bessinger.
Vero Beach High School standout Xavier Stinson has Iowa his commitment on Monday after decommitting from UCLA. Stinson is a 6-foot-2 member of the Class of 2026.
Xavier Stinson A Top 100 Player in Florida High School Football
According to the composite recruiting rankings on 247Sports, Stinson is the No. 93 wide receiver in his class, the 78th player in Florida and ranked No. 637 in the country.
He holds offers from 32 schools total, taking seven visits during his recruitment. Among the schools who offered Stinson include Wisconsin, NC State, Illinois, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Syracuse and Vanderbilt.
Stinson took official visits to Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois in the past several weeks.
Xavier Stinson, Vero Beach Still Alive in Florida High School Football Playoffs
Vero Beach is currently 11-0 after blasting East Ridge in the Florida high school football state championships to advance, 57-10. Stinson had four receptions for 68 yards with a touchdown in the win.
Next up for Vero Beach in the Class 7A Florida high school football playoffs will be a home date on Friday with Lake Nona in the regional semifinals. The winner advances to face either Central or Dr. Phillips in the regional final.
Stinson had his best game of the year in a 42-7 win over Rockledge, catching seven passes for 113 yards with a pair of touchdowns. He has had at least one catch in all 11 games, recording a touchdown in five games.
On the year, Stinson has 32 receptions for 513 yards and six touchdowns, posting 16 yards per reception.
As a junior, Stinson hauled in 43 passes for 740 yards with seven touchdowns, averaging over 17 yards per catch. Vero Beach finished that year 8-4 overall, reaching the Florida high school football Class 7A regional finals.
Iowa Football Class of 2026 Continues To Grow Ahead of National Signing Day
The Iowa Class of 2026 currently features 16 hard commits including Stinson, Bessinger, Carson Nielsen from Waterloo West, Julian Manson out of Iowa City West, Darion Jones from Omaha North, Colin Whitters of Iowa City West, Luke Brewer from Norwalk, Billy Weivoda of Milton, Georgia and Owen Linder of Chanhaasen, Minnesota.