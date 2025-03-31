Former Florida high school football standout bets on himself, gains viral success
You might've heard of Ashton Hall, but only by his viral social media videos of his morning routine, though.
The fitness influencer has gone global with his morning routine he posts daily, starting approximately at 3:52 a.m. Through the early morning hours of his everyday routine, Hall will drink blue bottles of Saratoga water to repeatedly dunking his face into a bowl of ice water with lemons to rubbing a banana peel on his face.
That's the figure his social media following, which just surpassed over 10-million followers on Instagram and 5.5-million on TikTok, see regularly. Before all of that success, however, Hall was a high school football player right out of the Sunshine State.
Before ever coming up with the concept of posting ritually videos of a seemingly unattainable lifestyle, Hall played high school football in Jacksonville, Florida for the First Coast Buccaneers.
As a senior running back for the Buccaneers back in the 2013 season, Hall rushed for 152 yards on 21 attempts (7.2 yards per carry) and found the endzone three times.
After his days at First Coast, Hall would go on to play football collegiately at Alcorn State, where he played at for two seasons (2014-2015).
