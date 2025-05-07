Former Florida high school football star charged with murder
Avantae Williams, a former star of the DeLand High School football team, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, ESPN reported.
Williams, 24, allegedly shot up McCabe’s Bar in DeLand early morning last Saturday, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal.
According to a news release, officers from the DeLand Police Department and Volusia Sheriff’s Office responded to the bar shooting.
Witnesses told investigators that a fight broke out between several men around 1:30 a.m. In the middle of the fight, one man pulled out a firearm and started shooting.
Keshod Harris, 32, of DeLand, was shot and killed, according to reports. A bartender was also injured in the shooting.
Williams was the top-recruited safety in the Class of 2020 and a former ESPN 300 prospect.
He chose Miami over Florida for football, selecting from a list of offers that included Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and more.
In 2021, Williams was kicked off the Hurricanes after he faced three counts of aggravated battery of a pregnant victim. He was reinstated after charges were dismissed but served a six-game suspension.
Williams appeared in 17 games for Miami before transferring to Maryland for the 2023 season. He was with the Terrapins for a year and played in only a few games.
