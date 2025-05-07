High School

Former Florida high school football star charged with murder

Avantae Williams was a top safety in the Class of 2020 and an ESPN 300 prospect for DeLand High School

Kevin L. Smith

Nov 6, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes safety Avantae Williams (15) intercepts a pass intended for Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Kyric McGowan (2) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes safety Avantae Williams (15) intercepts a pass intended for Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Kyric McGowan (2) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Avantae Williams, a former star of the DeLand High School football team, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, ESPN reported.

Williams, 24, allegedly shot up McCabe’s Bar in DeLand early morning last Saturday, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

According to a news release, officers from the DeLand Police Department and Volusia Sheriff’s Office responded to the bar shooting. 

Witnesses told investigators that a fight broke out between several men around 1:30 a.m. In the middle of the fight, one man pulled out a firearm and started shooting.

Keshod Harris, 32, of DeLand, was shot and killed, according to reports. A bartender was also injured in the shooting.

Williams was the top-recruited safety in the Class of 2020 and a former ESPN 300 prospect.

He chose Miami over Florida for football, selecting from a list of offers that included Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and more.

In 2021, Williams was kicked off the Hurricanes after he faced three counts of aggravated battery of a pregnant victim. He was reinstated after charges were dismissed but served a six-game suspension.

Williams appeared in 17 games for Miami before transferring to Maryland for the 2023 season. He was with the Terrapins for a year and played in only a few games.

feed

Kevin L. Smith
