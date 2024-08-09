Former Florida high school football star Roman Reigns returns to WWE
For wrestling fans around the world, it's time to acknowledge the return of the Roman Reigns, also known as the 'Tribal Chief'. Reigns made his triumphant return to the wing last weekend at World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) Summerslam event in Cleveland, Ohio.
Once upon a time, though, before he was known as one of the WWE's biggest draws, he was Leati Joseph Anoaʻi on the Florida Panhandle.
Anoaʻi was a former Florida high school football star on the Florida Panhandle from 1999-2002, starring for both Pensacola Catholic and his last two years on the prep gridiron at Escambia, where Emmitt Smith (former Dallas Cowboy, NFL Hall of Famer) also played at.
Playing as a strongside defensive end for the Gators in 2002, that's when Anoaʻi had his best season of his high school football career. The defensive stalwart was named the Pensacola News Journal's Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 120 tackles, 12 sacks and forcing six fumbles.
After his days at Escambia, Anoaʻi went on to play collegiately at Georgia Tech where he was teammates with NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson. Anoaʻi made a name for himself as a Yellow Jacket, starting three seasons and earned first-team All-Atlantic Coast (ACC) honors in 2006 after racking up 40 tackles, 4.5 sacks and recovered two fumbles.
Anoaʻi, who is related to superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, debuted in the WWE in 2012 as Roman Reigns after attempts to play in the NFL and CFL.
The former Crusader/Gator made waves when he made his return to the WWE last weekend, as the wrestling superstar generated nearly 100-million on WWE's socials within a 24-hour span. Reigns' return out-did the recent returns of his cousin, The Rock (89-million) and CM Punk (85 million), also known as Phillip Jack Brooks.
