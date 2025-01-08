High School

Former Montverde Academy Star Throws Down Monster Dunk

Cooper Flagg soared high above for a huge slam dunk in Duke’s win over Pittsburgh 

Andy Villamarzo

Jan 7, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) dunks during the second half against the Pitt Panthers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
When Cooper Flagg played at Montverde Academy, it wouldn’t be a strange sight to see the 6-foot-9 forward throwing down a few slam dunks in any given game. 

On Tuesday night, Flagg showed the college basketball world what many on the high school had been seeing plenty of the previous couple years. 

In Duke’s 76-47 win over Pittsburgh, Flagg in the second half nabbed a steal and threw down a monster fast-break dunk. 

Flagg finished the contest hitting on 7-of-11 from the field with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. 

Through 15 games in his freshman year so far for the Blue Devils, Flagg is averaging 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and dishing 3.7 assists. 

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

