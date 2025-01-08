Former Montverde Academy Star Throws Down Monster Dunk
When Cooper Flagg played at Montverde Academy, it wouldn’t be a strange sight to see the 6-foot-9 forward throwing down a few slam dunks in any given game.
On Tuesday night, Flagg showed the college basketball world what many on the high school had been seeing plenty of the previous couple years.
In Duke’s 76-47 win over Pittsburgh, Flagg in the second half nabbed a steal and threw down a monster fast-break dunk.
Flagg finished the contest hitting on 7-of-11 from the field with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Through 15 games in his freshman year so far for the Blue Devils, Flagg is averaging 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and dishing 3.7 assists.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi