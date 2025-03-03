Former NBA player Jason Richardson's son, Jaxon Richardson, works out with NBA trainer Lethal Shooter
Jaxon Richardson of Columbus High School, ranked 13th in ESPN's 2026 boys' basketball rankings, links up with social media influencer and elite-level basketball trainer Lethal Shooter to work on his game.
Richardson is the son of Jason Richardson, two-time NBA slam-dunk contest champion. Jason played from 2001 to 2015 with a successful NBA career, and his older son, Jase Richardson, currently plays at Michigan State University.
The 6'6, five-star recruit has received offers from some high-level schools, including Alabama, USC, Florida, and many more. In his high school career, he is currently averaging 14.6 points on an outstanding 63.8% from the field.
Lethal Shooter, also known as Chris Matthews, is called the most sought-after shooting coach in the world and has worked with several NBA players. People like Anthony Davis, Jaylen Brown, Michael Porter Jr., and many more have all credited Matthews and have worked out with him for a majority of their careers.
He doesn't restrict himself to NBA players and has had multiple sessions with celebrities like Drake and Michael B. Jordan.
Jaxon, who shot 35% from deep during his time at Columbus High School, is looking to level up his game before he makes his college commitment. Jaxon, who is still a junior, plans to take his time on the commitment process, but recruiters will certainly take note of the hard work he displays.
With ESPN's 2026 top ten rankings recently coming out and Jaxon not making the cut, could he be using that as fuel to become an even better player?