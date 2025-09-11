Former NCAA QB, NFL WR Resigns as Florida Head Football Coach
A former NCAA Division I quarterback has stepped down as head coach at a Florida high school following three games.
Tyler Murphy, who suited up for both Florida and Boston College, has tendered his resignation as head coach at Cape Coral High School. According to a report by On3.com, he has also stepped down as a physical education teacher for personal reasons.
Cape Coral had posted convincing wins over North Fort Myers and Bonita Springs around an eight-point victory over Lemon Bay last month. The Seahawks are scheduled to take on Island Coast at home this coming Friday night.
Cape Coral Found Success Under Tyler Murphy
Under Murphy’s guidance last year, Cape Coral finished 8-2, falling to Immokalee in regional quarterfinal round of the Florida high school football playoffs. He took over in January 2024 from Isaac Harvin, who stepped down following a scandal involving inappropriate messages being sent between himself and a female student.
The Seahawks had struggled before Murphy took over, winning just 12 games over a five-year span. On change.org, there is a petition to keep Murphy as head coach.
“Coach Murphy has been a mentor and the best coach my son has had in playing over 12 years,” one person posted on the petition. “Even before he was head coach he’s guided, instilled character and helped shape him not just on the field but as a young man.”
Another NFL Veteran Takes Over Cape Coral Program
Murphy, a native of Connecticut, ended his college career at Boston College. He shifted to wide receiver in the NFL, playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins.
His best college season came with Boston College in 2014 when he threw for over 1,600 yards and ran for nearly 1,200 with 24 combined touchdowns.
Jayden Watkins, an assistant who actually played with Murphy at Florida, is set to take over. Watkins, a Cape Coral graduate, was picked in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles and played on team that won the Super Bowl in 2018.