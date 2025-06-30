Former NFL Veteran, Erik Harris, Is Named As The New Head Football Coach At Gulf Breeze
Over the weekend, the Gulf Breeze Dolphins hired former NFL veteran, Erik Harris, as their new head football coach. He is tasked of rebuilding the Dolphins football program which has a record of 19-29 with two playoff appearances in Florida since the 2020 season. It will not be an easy task, but Harris has the football pedigree and knowhow to successfully turn this program around in the Panhandle.
Harris' background in football
He began his collegiate career by successfully walking on the Division II football program at California University of Pennsylvania. Once there, he earned a starting spot on defense as a safety on the Vulcans. Over the course of his four seasons in college, Harris finished with 231 total tackles, and as a result of his play, he was named a member of the First-Team All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference in 2010. In 2011, he was also selected as an all-conference member to the second-team.
He was eventually selected as an undrafted free agent by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Canadian Football League where he quickly made a name for himself. In three seasons for the Tiger-Cats, Harris finished with over 100 total tackles and three interceptions. After his stint with Hamilton, Harris was picked up by the New Orleans Saints where he appeared in four games before being placed on the injured reserve list after tearing his ACL.
Harris finds new life with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons
In 2017, Oakland signed Harris, and he played in 15 games where he recorded five total tackles. The 2018 season was his breakout year that saw him start four games while seeing the field in all 16 regular season games. He finished the season with 49 total tackles and two interceptions. The 2019 season was the best year of his career as he played in all 16 games while starting 14 of them. He finished with 74 total tackles, three interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.
Over the next two seasons with the Raiders and Falcons, Harris tallied 125 total tackles, 13 pass deflections and one forced fumble. Towards the end of the 2021 season, Harris was once again injured as he tore his pectoral muscle. In 2022, he appeared in 14 games, and he recorded 13 total tackles. The 2023 season was his final year in the NFL as he was signed to the San Francisco 49ers practice squad, and he was subsequently released before the start of the season.
Harris faces a difficult schedule early on
Harris and the Dolphins are faced with a difficult task in three of their first five games in the 2025 season. Before the month of October begins, Gulf Breeze faces Tate, Pace and Niceville, all of which finished with a winning record and made the playoffs in 2024. However, the Dolphins have a much-needed bye after their matchups versus Tate and Pace in back-to-back weeks. They end September by hosting Niceville who was one play away from playing for the Class 5A state championship last season.
The end of the season is also difficult as four of their last five games are both on the road. This includes a trip to Navarre, which is their arch-rival, and they have to travel to Mosley who also made the playoffs in 2024. The Dolphins will end their season at home on October 30 versus Pensacola.