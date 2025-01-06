Former Tampa Bay Area Standout To Make NFL Playoff Debut Against Hometown Buccaneers
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football in an NFC Wild-Card matchup, there will be several former Florida high school football standouts making a return to the Sunshine State.
One of them is Commanders' rookie defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton, who played his high school ball at Clearwater Central Catholic, which is less than an hour away from the Buccaneers' home of Raymond James Stadium. Newton, a rookie, will make his NFL Playoff debut against his hometown team.
During his playing days with the Marauders, Newton was one of the Tampa Bay area's most feared defensive lineman. Newton throughout his high school career with CCC recorded over 200 tackles and 24 sacks before playing at Illinois.
There, Newton played as a true freshman and made an impact immediately for the Fighting Illini. During his college career, Newton totaled 187 tackles, 27.5 went for a loss and 18 sacks.
In the 2024 NFL Draft, Newton was the No. 36 overall selection by Washington out of the second round. Currently, Newton has recorded 44 total tackles and two sacks for the Commanders.
Newton didn't play in the season opener against the Buccaneers due to an injury, so this would be his first action against Tampa Bay between the two meetings.
