Former Tampa Bay Tech (Florida) star to get his shot as a NFL starter
From a young southpaw throwing touchdowns at W.F. Edwards Stadium in Dade City to know getting a shot to throw them in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Michael Penix Jr. is getting his shot to be a starting quarterback in the National Football League.
The former Tampa Bay Tech/Pasco product was named the starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday evening, in a statement released by head coach Raheem Morris.
Down below is the statement that was released.
"After review we have made the decision Michael Penix will be the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback moving forward," Morris said in a statement released by the team. "This was a football decision and we are fully focused on preparing the team for Sunday's game against the New York Giants."
The southpaw started off his high school football career at Pasco High School in Dade City before leaving after his sophomore season for Tampa Bay Tech in Hillsborough County.
Arguably, his two best games while playing for Pasco was a 48-6 win over Gulf and a 44-43 loss to Springstead, both in 2015. Penix went 8-of-13 for 167 yards and three touchdowns against the Buccaneers and 12-of-21 for 137 yards and three scores against the Eagles.
Arriving to Tampa Bay Tech as a junior, Penix led the Titans to a 9-2 record in 2016. Penix in 11 games completed 153-of-272 passes for 2,078 yards and 31 touchdowns, with just one mere interception. The following season in 2017, the quarterback completed 129-of-244 passes for 2,165 yards and 30 touchdowns as a senior.
Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.'s success dates back to Florida's Pasco High School
Andy Villamarzo