Four-Star Edge Rusher Jake Kreul commits to Oklahoma
Four-star senior defensive end Jake Kreul, out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, is off the board, as he announced he will be committing to the University of Oklahoma. Kreul made the announcement on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show, where he chose the Sooners over Ole Miss and Texas. Kreul was also reportedly considering Florida, Miami, Ohio State, and Penn State besides the three finalists.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end is rated as the No. 63 overall player in the nation, the No. 9-ranked defensive end, and the No. 9-overall ranked player in the state of Florida in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports. Kreul becomes the 16th commit in the upcoming cycle to join the Sooners as well as the third commit from the Sunshine State joining Mandarin (Jacksonville) three-star defensive lineman Brian Harris and St. Thomas Aquinas three-star edge rusher Daniel Norman.
Kreul Took An Official Visit to Oklahoma Back In June
Kreul took an official visit to Oklahoma back in June, where he was one of the most prioritized prospects in the class.
“I spent a ton of time breaking down film and seeing their scheme and how I fit with it. As always, that is the part I love the most when visiting schools. Talking ball is my passion," Kreul told On3. “The one thing I like about Oklahoma is that Norman has that college town vibe that you get to see in the traditional SEC,” Kreul added to On3. “You just know game days are going to be crazy with all the fans.”
Kreul Had Dynamic Junior Season at IMG Academy
During the 2024 season, Kreul was credited with 39 total tackles (12 Tackles For Loss), 11 Quarterback Hurries, and 6.0 sacks for the Ascenders, where they allowed just 14.8 points per game and finished with a 7-2 record, with losses coming to out-of-state opponents in Corner Canyon (Utah) and St. Frances Academy (Maryland).
Kreul Made National Headlines Before Heading to IMG Academy
Before transferring to IMG Academy, Kreul played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Bishop Moore High School in Orlando. During his sophomore season, Kreul was credited with 76 total tackles (34 Tackles For Loss), 17.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles for the Hornets.
247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins on Kreul:
"Polished pass rusher that can win early or late with his technique and hustle. Might not blow you away off the hoof with his build, but game tape paints a different picture as he dips, rips and swipes his way through and around obstacles. Has proven to be an extremely efficient mover that can plant and redirect with little waisted motion. Owns a near complete menu of moves and is quick to cycle them as he likes to keep opponents guessing. Not one that has been asked to really anchor or hold up traffic, but tends to make plenty of effort-based stops in pursuit as he charges down the cleat line and gets ball carriers on the ground. Overall, should be viewed as an extremely advanced edge defender for his age. Easy to wonder how much more can be squeezed out of the player after he spent the past few years honing his craft at the NFL factory that is IMG Academy, but testing profile (1.65 split in the 10-yard dash, 4.18 in the short shuttle) and competitive drive signal that he’s got what it takes to make an impact at the Power Four level and then eventually become a pro. Likely to stick on the corner, but could always move closer to the ball depending on scheme and maturation."
IMG Academy Facing Difficult Schedule To Begin Season
The Ascenders will kick off the 2025 season on Thursday, August 14th, where they'll travel to Orlando to take on The First Academy, where they have loaded prospects in the Class of 2026 and 2027. They will follow that with a nationally-televised game on August 22nd when they travel to Hoover (Alabama).
