Four-star shooting guard Cam Miles de-commits from Temple
On Tuesday, Four-star shooting guard Cam Miles out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida has de-committed from Temple University on his social media platforms.
Miles revealed a statement on Temple University: "After much thought and careful consideration, I have decided to respectfully decommit from the Temple University men's basketball program. This was not an easy decision, as I have great respect for the coaching staff, the program, and the university as a whole."
"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have been considered to play for such a prestigious program. The support and encouragement I've received throughout the process have meant a great deal to me. However, I believe it is in my best interest to explore other options for the future and re-open my recruitment."
"I truly value the relationship we've built and I wish the Temple basketball program nothing but continued success moving forward," Miles added.
Thank you for understanding.
-Cam Miles
Miles played as part of the IMG Academy's post-grad team during the 2024-2025 season after playing his senior season for high school at AZ Compass Prep.
The 6'3 guard committed to Temple University back in September 2024 where he was Head Coach Adam Fisher's first recruit for the upcoming class.
