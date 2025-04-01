High School

Four-star shooting guard Cam Miles de-commits from Temple

Miles played this season for the IMG Academy post-grad team, has re-opened his recruitment

Ross Van De Griek

Olympia High School Cam Miles (4) ties to drive by Covington Catholic center Aiden Jones (40) and Covington Catholic guard Evan Ipsaro (2) as Covington Catholic takes on Olympia High School in the Kingdom of the Sun basketball tourney Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Vanguard High School in Ocala, Fla. [Alan Youngblood/\Ocala Star-Banner] Kingdom Of The Sun Opening Day
Olympia High School Cam Miles (4) ties to drive by Covington Catholic center Aiden Jones (40) and Covington Catholic guard Evan Ipsaro (2) as Covington Catholic takes on Olympia High School in the Kingdom of the Sun basketball tourney Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Vanguard High School in Ocala, Fla. [Alan Youngblood/\Ocala Star-Banner] Kingdom Of The Sun Opening Day / Alan Youngblood / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Tuesday, Four-star shooting guard Cam Miles out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida has de-committed from Temple University on his social media platforms.

Miles revealed a statement on Temple University: "After much thought and careful consideration, I have decided to respectfully decommit from the Temple University men's basketball program. This was not an easy decision, as I have great respect for the coaching staff, the program, and the university as a whole."

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have been considered to play for such a prestigious program. The support and encouragement I've received throughout the process have meant a great deal to me. However, I believe it is in my best interest to explore other options for the future and re-open my recruitment."

"I truly value the relationship we've built and I wish the Temple basketball program nothing but continued success moving forward," Miles added.

Thank you for understanding.

-Cam Miles

Miles played as part of the IMG Academy's post-grad team during the 2024-2025 season after playing his senior season for high school at AZ Compass Prep.

The 6'3 guard committed to Temple University back in September 2024 where he was Head Coach Adam Fisher's first recruit for the upcoming class.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

More From High School On SI 

feed

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida