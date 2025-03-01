Four-star shooting guard Matthew Able de-commits from Miami Hurricanes
Matthew Able, A four-star shooting guard out of Sagemont Preparatory School in Weston, Florida has re-opened his recruitment just a day after winning a state championship to cap off his high school playing career.
Able committed to the University of Miami back on August 30, 2024 was the second member of the Hurricanes recruiting class for the Class of 2025.
With Able now on the open market he is expected to visit Tennessee, Alabama, and Baylor within the next week.
Able is the No. 30 ranked player and the No. 6 shooting guard in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports.
During his senior season at Sagemont, Able averaged 20.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.1 steals per game for the Lions.
247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein on Able: "Able is a well-built wing with broad shoulders and a very sturdy frame that is only going to keep filling out. He has somewhat unorthodox mechanics for someone who makes threes in bunches, with just a slight hop into a noticeable twisting motion, but nevertheless a fluid release and soft ball. While the jumper looked like the first domino in his attack, he showed the versatility to also make mid-range shots off the dribble and solid athleticism in the open floor. The other thing that was very noteworthy, was Able’s excellent left hand. He was equally comfortable, not just putting the ball on the floor to both sides, but even dunking with both hands. He also showed good perimeter footwork off the catch and was a competitive defender."
