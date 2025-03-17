Four-star small forward Joshua Lewis de-commits from Iowa
According to 247Sports' Recruiting Analyst Travis Branham, Four-star small forward Joshua Lewis out of Blake High School in Tampa, Florida has decided to re-open his recruitment process.
Lewis was originally committed to the University of South Florida and de-committed from the Bulls following the tragic passing of Amir Abdur-Rahim.
Back in January, Lewis committed to the University of Iowa following his official visit where he was the second recruit to join the Hawkeyes in the upcoming recruiting class.
Lewis had a great relationship with assistant coach Tristan Spurlock and Fran McCaffrey before the dismissal of McCaffrey came over the weekend.
The 6'7 small forward averaged 16.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists for Blake High School this season while shooting 55 percent from the field, 35 percent from three-point range, and 75 percent from the free throw line.
Lewis played for the Florida Rebels on the Nike EYBL Circuit last season where he averaged 10.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game.
247Sports Director of Scouting Eric Bossi on Lewis: He's a long and slender athlete who is a high level mover whether it be laterally or getting north and south. He is a bouncy athlete with both a tremendous first step and good lateral quickness.
Lewis is a slightly above average rebounder from the wing and he's got a lot of room to add to his game as a slashing driver.
