Florida State QB commit Tramell Jones injured, out indefinitely
One of Florida's top 2025 quarterbacks could possibly miss significant time this 2024 high school football season after suffering an undisclosed injury.
Mandarin senior quarterback Tramell Jones, an FSU commit, will not start Friday night's game against Sandalwood and will be out indefinitely, according to Mustangs’ head coach Toby Bullock.
Bullock stated that the team will reevaluate Jones on a week-to-week basis and had no comment on any further speculation into the injury.
Playing in Jones’ place, for the time being, will be freshman quarterback Knox Annis, who saw action last week against Atlantic Coast.
Having Jones off the field comes ahead of a difficult stretch of games coming up against Bradford (Sept. 13) and IMG Academy (Sept. 20). Hope is for Mandarin that Jones returns at some point this season.
Jones was off to an incredible start for the Mustangs, having completed 19-of-21 passes for 439 yards and five touchdowns. The senior quarterback addressed his injury via a social media post on X.
“I would like to thank everyone for reaching out and having me in your prayers and concerned about my well being. This is a minor setback and I will be back very soon. I will continue to be active and supporting my Mandarin Mustang family as they make another state run, I have no doubt they have enough to get the job done. I will also, still be actively recruiting for Florida State University. I'm committed to my goals I have set forth over the past years. Failure is not an option when you have your mind set for greatness. +2 #GoNoles”
The Mandarin quarterback was terrific in leading the Mustangs to the Class 4M state championship last season. Jones finished 2023 completing 183-of-302 passes for 3,195 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Down below is what recruiting service 247Sports has to say about Jones as a quarterback:
“Experienced signal caller with cleaner mechanics that has improved in every key statistical category since earning the starting nod as a freshman on varsity. More of a one-read passer at this stage that will feed his playmakers and throw them open. Gets the ball out quick with a compact, repeatable motion and tends to utilize more touch than he does velocity. Will keep his eyes down field and hunt for the big play. Feet can get a little happy, especially when the interior rush starts building. Has to get better at protecting the football (lost 11 fumbles the past two years) and cut down on the high-risk throws as the margins for error will be much smaller on Saturdays. Should be viewed as a potential starter at the Power Four level that can move the chains with accuracy and anticipation. Mid-sized frame isn’t ideal, but has impressed with his IQ and work ethic in various settings.”
