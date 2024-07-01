Gavin Nix commits to Miami (FL); Hurricanes get coveted 4-star linebacker
From his days at Lake Highland Prep to now playing at IMG Academy, everyone has known Gavin Nix would eventually playing collegiately in the future.
It came down to three schools for Nix on Monday evening and the linebacker decided staying in-state was the best choice.
Nix, a 4-star linebacker according to 247Sports, announced via Instagram he's committing to Miami (FL) over Florida State and Oregon, respectively.
Last season for the undefeated Ascenders, Nix was a force on the front seven alongside numerous other Power Five players. The linebacker finished the season totaling 42 tackles, seven went for a loss and a sack in eight games played.
The hard hitting backer came onto the high school football scene in 2021 for Lake Highland Prep as a freshman and made a big impression on college recruiters early. Nix ended up notching 79 tackles, 13 going for loss and five sacks.
The 6-foot, 225-pound linebacker also has offers from schools like Alabama, Auburn, Bethune-Bookman, Colorado, Duke, Florida A&M, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCF, and West Virginia.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl