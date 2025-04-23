Grady Morrell tabbed as interim head football coach at Bartow (Florida)
Bartow High School moved quickly to install a head football coach with spring ball right around the corner on April 28th.
On Monday, the school's athletic department announced that defensive coordinator Grady Morrell has been named the football program's interim head football coach.
Morrell replaces Tyler Eden, who who was arrested recently by the Polk County Sheriffs Office on three charges of lewd offense against a student by an authority figure, lewd and lascivious touching of a minor and voyeurism.
Here below is Morrell's message he sent out via Bartow's athletic handle on X:
Dear Bartow families and community,
The opportunity that has been presented to me is nothing but a blessing. Bartow has rich tradition and culture and I am looking forward to building on that. Passion, dedication and commitment to excellence is what the Yellow Jackets are looking to stand on as we build champions of character inside -out.
Eden was the head coach of the Yellow Jackets varsity football team the last two seasons, compiling an overall record of 13-10.
Bartow is scheduled to face Wiregrass Ranch on May 16 in a spring game and also slated to take part in a jamboree on the 17th at Lakeland's Bryant Stadium, which includes Evans, Jesuit, Lakeland, Lake Gibson and Spruce Creek.
