Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd holds press conference on former Bartow High School football coach
For the last 37 years, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has been arguably the most vocal law enforcement official when it comes to speaking on cases and arrests within the 863 area code.
On Thursday morning, the well-known sheriff held a press conference regarding former Bartow (Florida) head football coach Tyler Eden, who was arrested on three charges of lewd offense against a student by an authority figure, lewd and lascivious touching of a minor and voyeurism.
Florida high school head football coach arrested on charges of inappropriate conduct
Below is video of the press conference Judd held Thursday regarding Eden's arrest:
Eden was the head coach of the Yellow Jackets varsity football team the last two seasons, compiling an overall record of 13-10.
Per PolkWay's Landlin May, the school has tabbed Yellow Jackets' defensive coordinator Grady Morrell as the program's new head coach.
Bartow is scheduled to face Wiregrass Ranch on May 16 in a spring game and also slated to take part in a jamboree on the 17th at Lakeland's Bryant Stadium, which includes Evans, Jesuit, Lakeland, Lake Gibson and Spruce Creek.
