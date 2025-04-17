High School

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd holds press conference on former Bartow High School football coach

One of Florida's most vocal sheriffs took to the podium Thursday regarding Tyler Eden

Andy Villamarzo

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd holds press conference on former Bartow (Florida) head football coach
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd holds press conference on former Bartow (Florida) head football coach / Courtesy of Polk County Sheriffs Office

For the last 37 years, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has been arguably the most vocal law enforcement official when it comes to speaking on cases and arrests within the 863 area code.

On Thursday morning, the well-known sheriff held a press conference regarding former Bartow (Florida) head football coach Tyler Eden, who was arrested on three charges of lewd offense against a student by an authority figure, lewd and lascivious touching of a minor and voyeurism.

Florida high school head football coach arrested on charges of inappropriate conduct

Below is video of the press conference Judd held Thursday regarding Eden's arrest:

Arrest of BHS teacher/coach Tyler Eden

Sheriff Judd is giving details about the arrest of a Bartow High teacher for inappropriate behavior and voyeurism. 31-year-old Tyler Eden, teacher and head football coach at Bartow High School was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office after reports of inappropriate conduct towards female students led to a criminal investigation. Read the release: https://tinyurl.com/mjf2h27k

Posted by Polk County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 17, 2025

Eden was the head coach of the Yellow Jackets varsity football team the last two seasons, compiling an overall record of 13-10.

Per PolkWay's Landlin May, the school has tabbed Yellow Jackets' defensive coordinator Grady Morrell as the program's new head coach.

Bartow is scheduled to face Wiregrass Ranch on May 16 in a spring game and also slated to take part in a jamboree on the 17th at Lakeland's Bryant Stadium, which includes Evans, Jesuit, Lakeland, Lake Gibson and Spruce Creek.

List of 2025 Florida high school football spring games

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Florida