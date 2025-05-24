Hagerty and Winter Springs Make Florida High School Softball History for Seminole County
When it comes to Florida high school softball, Naples, Bartow, American Heritage Plantation and a bunch of other South Florida schools have ruled the Sunshine State for years.
But, slowly, but surely, Seminole County has become a hotbed for softball talent.
For the sixth time in seven seasons (no softball was played during the COVID year of 2020), a Seminole County school has advanced to a state championship game, And for the first time ever, two Seminole schools are playing for a state title in the same season.
Hagerty (24-6) joined Winter Springs (23-8) – two schools located just 10 miles apart – as state finalists after edging Davie-Western, 4-3, in a Class 7A state semifinal on Friday. The Huskies will take on top-seeded Wellington (22-4) for the state championship on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Winter Springs, meanwhile, will take on top-seeded Niceville (22-6) for the Class 5A state title Saturday at 11 a.m. The Bears edged North Fort Myers, 5-4, on Thursday in a state semifinal.
This will be a rematch for Winter Springs, which lost to Niceville, 8-2, in last year’s Class 6A regional quarterfinals.
Hagerty and Winter Springs will have a huge homefield advantage as the state semifinals and finals are being held at Boombah-Soldiers Creek in Longwood, which is just an 8-minute drive from Winter Springs.
“I’m super proud of how far this team has come,” said Winter Springs sophomore right-handed pitcher/first baseman Tiffany Seeman. “We’ve stayed together through all of it and had each other’s back in every single game.
“I’m super excited to be able to play for the state title with this group of girls,” Seeman said.
This marks the fourth time that Winter Springs has advanced to a state championship game, and the first time since 2021 when the Bears finished as Class 6A runner-up. Winter Springs won it all in 2019 (Class 8A) and was runner-up in 2011 (Class 6A).
Seeman pitched a complete game, five-hitter, striking out four, in leading the Bears past North Fort Myers in this year’s 5A semifinal. Adison Pierce, Lauren Daugherty, and Abi Hooper each had two hits for Winter Springs.
“I am pumped and very grateful to be a part of this amazing team,” said Hooper, a sophomore catcher/first baseman/outfielder. “I had surgery in December and rehabbed until April so I am thrilled to be able to play and contribute any way I can.
“We also have some unfinished business with Niceville since they beat us last year on their turf,” Hooper said.
Hagerty got a complete game, six-hitter from senior Ella Verne in beating Western in a 7A semifinal. She struck out eight in leading the Huskies to their 10th consecutive win.
Infielder Nicole Thompson went 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI for the Huskies, who took an early 4-0 lead and then held on for the win.
“I’m so proud of our team,” Verne said. “We batted to the end. It was an exciting game, and I never doubted we could get the win.”
This marks the third time that Hagerty advanced to a state championship game The Huskies won it all in 2018 (Class 8A) and were runner-up in 2014 (Class 8A).
“We’re all so excited,” said Hagerty’s Lexi Beldowicz, a South Florida signee. “We’ve worked hard all season for this. The team has been working together and making all of these big wins possible.”
