Four Rogers High Students Arrested After Alleged Locker-Room Assault of Classmate with Special Needs
Four students at Rogers High School in Newport, Rhode Island – some of which are members of the football team – were arrested in connection to the alleged assault of a classmate with special needs.
According to multiple reports, the accusations stem from videos of an unidentified student taunting and striking the male classmate in the face multiple times in a locker room before a football game on Friday.
The incident, which was allegedly recorded by teammates, led to the rest of the team's football season being cancelled.
Police: Student With Special Needs Assaulted, Recorded in Locker Room
The Newport Police Department report stated that the four students were arrested between Friday (Nov. 21) and Monday (Nov. 24).
Four Teens Arrested; One Faces Felony Charges
- A 16-year old male student was arrested on Friday (Nov. 21). The investigation discovered that the individual assaulted his classmate on two separate occasions. He was charged with two counts of felony assault on persons with severe impairments.
- On Saturday (Nov. 22), another 16-year old male student was arrested. He was charged with assault against the same victim.
On Monday (Nov. 24), 17-year old and 14-year old male students were arrested and charged with assault against the same victim.
Victim Served as a Coach’s Assistant
Police said the videos showed the victim pleading for classmates to stop, but one individual repeatedly whipped the victim with a belt, WCVB ABC 5 reported.
According to WCVB ABC 5, the victim – who has multiple genetic disorders – serves as the coach’s assistant for the Rogers football team.
Newport Public Schools superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain said the district is aware of the video.
Locker-Room ‘Roughhousing’ Doesn’t Excuse the Violence
“It has been brought to our attention that before football games, there is somewhat of a practice that includes 'roughhousing' and players hitting each other,” Jermain said in a statement.
Jermain noted that despite this practice, the video depicted “unacceptable behavior.”
School Leaders Push for Independent Investigation
The Newport Buzz reported that the Newport School Committee will consider hiring an independent investigator to conduct a full review of the incident alongside the police investigation. The committee will meet in executive session on Wednesday (Nov. 26) to address the assault allegations.
“We are deeply troubled by the recent reports from Rogers High School, and we share the community’s concern for the safety and well-being of our students,” Newport School Committee chair James Dring said via Newport Buzz. “To restore trust and fully understand the scope of the issues, we must move swiftly to appoint an independent entity to examine these reports as thoroughly and transparently as possible.”
City Officials Back a Transparent Review
Newport city mayor Charles M. Holder supports the potential move by the committee.
“The city council is extremely concerned by the nature of the allegations coming from Rogers High School,” Holder said via Newport Buzz. “We fully support the school committee’s decision to hire an independent investigator and stand in full solidarity with efforts to ensure Newport’s schools remain a safe, welcoming and supportive space for all students.”
Newport Police stated their investigation is ongoing.
