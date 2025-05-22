Hagerty High softball, baseball teams a big hit in historic season
To say that the 2025 season has been a big hit for Hagerty High’s softball and baseball teams is an understatement.
Hagerty athletic director Jay Getty announced on Wednesday that this is the first time in the Florida high school’s 20-year existence that both squads advanced to the state semifinals in the same season. The Huskies’ baseball team (29-7-1) won the Class 7A, Region 1 final and competed in the state semifinals last week in Fort Myers, putting up a fight before losing to Jupiter, 6-4.
Hagerty’s softball team (23-6) also won its Class 7A, Region 1 final, advancing to play Davie-Western in a state semifinal on Friday at 4 p.m., in Longwood. If the Huskies win, they will play either Wellington or Sarasota in the championship final on Saturday at 5 p.m.
“It’s such a cool experience to have both softball and baseball advance to the final four,” said Hagerty senior right-handed pitcher Ella Verne, who is unbeaten (7-0) with a 1.90 earned run average. “Our school has very talented athletes and our athletic achievements also reflect the dedication of our coaching staff.”
Hagerty’s softball team powered to the state semifinals in just Tom Kreahling’s second year as head coach. He spent the previous 20 years as a teacher and coach at nearby Lake Howell.
But, to be fair, Kreahling inherited a powerful program. He took over for David Stone, who guided the Huskies to a state championship in 2018 and a state runner-up finish in 2014.
This year’s Hagerty team seems destined for a strong finish. The Huskies stunned Seminole County power, Lake Brantley, 9-2, for the Region 1 championship.
Leading the way for Hagerty are a pair of Division I signees: shortstop/third baseman/pitcher Lexi Beldowicz (University of South Florida), who is batting .500 with 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 43 runs scored and 26 RBI; and centerfielder Ana Roman (Alabama), .476 batting average, two doubles, six triples, nine home runs, 38 runs scored and 31 RBI.
On the mound, Verne is joined by senior Alexis Williamson (8-3 record, 3.20 ERA) and a pair of promising freshmen – Addison Dilger and Ariana Hardman who are a combined 6-0.
“We have worked so hard all season and it’s amazing to see all of our work pay off,” Verne said. “We are a super close team and everyone has each other’s back, so celebrating our accomplishments together is so meaningful.
“Towards the end of this season, we have grown even closer and worked harder than ever to keep advancing as we prepared to take on states,” Verne said.
Effort, as well as talent, also played a big hand in Hagerty baseball team’s success. The Huskies won the Class 7A, District 3 title, the Seminole Athletic Conference championship and the Region 1 title. They also set a school record for victories.
“I think both teams advancing is proof to how well the school handles their business in the class and on the field,” said Hagerty senior pitcher Max Murray, Jr. “Both coaching staffs really take pride in their athletes and not only their development on the field but the development of turning us into ready adults.”
Mike Sindone was accustomed to winning when he came to coach Hagerty for the 2019-20 school year. He compiled a 72-44 record in five years at Port St. Lucie-Treasure Coast.
“I am very proud of this team,” Sindone said. “We won our district, which had very talented teams. Won our conference, which is made up of all of Seminole County, and won what I think is the toughest region in Florida. We took every regional series to game 3 (in a best-of-three series).”
The Huskies used a balanced lineup to outscore most of their opponents. Senior Ryan Foscolo (.380 batting average, seven doubles, one triple, 30 runs scored, 22 RBI); senior Marcos Salva (.375 with 14 runs scored); and freshman Aiden Kearney (.347, seven doubles, one triple, one home run, 27 runs scored, 25 RBI) led the way at the plate.
On the mound, sophomore Noah Adkins (9-0 record, 0.95 ERA, 86 strikeouts), senior Max Murray, Jr. (8-3 record, 1.39 ERA, 90 strikeouts) and freshman Isaias Torres (2-0 record, 1.58 ERA) were stalwarts for Hagerty.
“This season, I think we really exceeded expectations,” Murray said. “We always thought we were a capable and ready team for whatever, but the chemistry within the team and the work ethic was definitely unmatched.
“We had to work for everything we had before and through the season,” Murray said. “Coach Sindone all the other coaches really pushed us and supported us through the trials and tribulations.”
The Huskies’ work ethic didn’t go unnoticed. Murray has committed to UCF, Foscolo to Kentucky. But this eastern Seminole County school always has been laden with talent.
Hagerty has been a veritable baseball factory for years now, producing multiple college signees and professional players. Riley Greene, who stars for the Detroit Tigers, and Vaughn Grissom, who plays for the Boston Red Sox, are former Hagerty stars.
Now, this year’s team can take its place among the best in school history. “A bunch of seniors that knew how to lead,” Sindone said. “A team that never quit and fought back multiple times when all the chips we down. Grit don’t quit. Huskies in three!”
