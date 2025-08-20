Detroit Tigers Offer Rare Behind-the-Scenes Look at Complicated Gatorade Bath Process
The Detroit Tigers' special season continued on Tuesday night as they walked off the Houston Astros in the bottom of the 10th inning. It was the team's fourth shutout victory in their last seven games and preserved the best record in the American League.
Gleyber Torres was interviewed by the local broadcast after picking up the game's only RBI by working a walk, which provided Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson the opportunity to perform some on-air funny business. But having fun isn't easy and anyone who thinks that players simply grab the nearest pre-made Gatorade cooler to dump on their teammate and whichever media member is conducting the interview might be interested to know that it actually isn't quite so easy.
Check out Greene and Torkelson rolling up their sleeves and getting to work to ready the bucket.
There has to be a more efficient way to do this. Never in my wildest dreams would I think the two biggest stars on a team are directly responsible for unscrewing a bunch of bottle tops and working together to achieve a perfect liquid hue. They're in the major leagues! There can't be a pre-made prop cooler at the ready for walk-offs?