Tigers vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, July 3
The Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers have split the first two games of their three-game set this week, and Detroit is a road favorite in Thursday’s rubber match.
The Tigers have a gigantic 12.5-game lead in the AL Central, and they’ve been one of the best teams in baseball all season long.
Meanwhile, Washington is 14 games under .500 despite winning five of its last 10. With the Miami Marlins playing some of their best baseball of the season, the Nationals have slipped into last place in the NL East.
Thursday’s pitching matchup features Washington righty Jake Irvin (4.73 ERA) against 34-year-old lefty Dietrich Enns (0.00 ERA in one start this season).
I have a pick for the winner of this series finale, as well as my favorite player prop on Thursday, July 3.
Tigers vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Tigers -1.5 (+108)
- Nationals +1.5 (-131)
Moneyline
- Tigers: -149
- Nationals: +123
Total
- 9.5 (Over +100/Under -122)
Tigers vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Dietrich Enns (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
- Washington: Jake Irvin (6-3, 4.73 ERA)
Tigers vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 3
- Time: 6:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, FDSDET
- Tigers record: 54-33
- Nationals record: 36-50
Tigers vs. Nationals Best MLB Prop Bets
Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Riley Greene to Hit a Home Run (+280)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Greene should remain one of the hottest hitters in baseball on Thursday:
Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is on a tear right now, and I’m going to bet on him keeping it going on Thursday.
Greene has homered four times in his last six games (five starts), and he’s pushed his season-long home run total to 21 with six in the last two weeks.
Thursday features a terrific matchup for the Tigers star, as they’re facing the Washington Nationals and Jake Irvin, who has allowed 19 home runs in 17 starts this season. Irvin was rocked by the Los Angeles Angels last week, giving up nine runs (eight earned) and three homers in 4.1 innings of work.
20 of Greene’s 21 home runs have come against right-handed pitching, and he’s posted an insanely impressive .322/.363/.648 slash line against them. He’s an easy bet to make on Thursday evening.
Tigers vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
Irvin has been very up and down in the 2025 season for Washington, and his last outing (nine runs in 4.1 innings) certainly wasn’t anything to write home about.
Overall, Irving ranks in just the seventh percentile in expected ERA this season (5.41) and the second percentile in barrel percentage (13.5 percent). He’s not missing many bats, and it’s led to Washington losing three of his five starts last month.
The righty still has led Washington to a 9-8 record overall this season, but I don’t see him getting away with another performance like his nine-run showing (yes, Washington won that game) on Thursday.
Detroit is sixth in MLB in batting average, fifth in OPS, and fifth in runs scored this season. While I’m not reading too much into Enns’ lone scoreless showing in 2025, the Tigers have a respectable bullpen (3.82 ERA) behind him.
Washington, on the other hand, ranks dead last in MLB in bullpen ERA (5.83). I think the Tigers take advantage of the pitching matchup and win this series finale.
Pick: Tigers Moneyline (-149 at DraftKings)
