Halifax Academy's Ladarius Simmons voted SBLive's Florida High School Athlete of the Week
Simmons wins for the week of Aug. 26-31
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email villamarzo@scorebooklive.comwith “FLAOTW Nomination” in the subject line.
Ladarius Simmons, Football, Halifax Academy
Simmons had one of the top quarterback lines of Week 2 in a 51-0 victory. The signal caller threw for 371 yards andfour touchdowns. Simmonsalso rushed for 92 yards.
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl
Published