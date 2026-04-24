Hall of Famer Charles Woodson Named High School Football Defensive Coordinator in FL

NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, who was an assistant coach for Lake Nona High in Orlando, Fla., will now be the program's defensive coordinator, according to reports from Rivals.com.

“I think it’s a really cool deal. Charles is different than former NFL guys I’ve had on my staff in the past,” Aubrey told Rivals. “Guys who have played on a high level always think they can coach, but coaching is a craft and Charles gets it. He’s very humble with his time and he always asks questions of me.”

Woodson's son, Charles Woodson Jr., is a three-star rated safety in the class of 2027 at Lake Nona.

Woodson is widely regarded as one of the most versatile and accomplished defensive players in football history — a rare two-way star who dominated in college (at Michigan) and carved out an eventual Hall of Fame NFL career.

Woodson is still the only defensive player to ever win the Heisman Trophy (1997) in the modern era, beating out Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning of Tennessee.

The players call Woodson: 'Coach Wood'.

JR. FOLLOWING DAD'S FOOTSTEPS?

Woodson Jr. recently went on a recruiting trip to Michigan, and Woodson Sr. tagged along with his son to his old stomping grounds.

"This is my spot," Woodson told 247Sports reporter Zach Blostein.

Woodson Jr. has certainly made a name for himself at the high school level. He's garnered offers from Kenucky, Arkansas, and Florida State — and of course, Michigan.

As a junior, he tallied 73 tackles, two interceptions, and eight pass deflections in 10 games played. Lake Nona went 8-4 this past fall before losing in the regional semifinals.

WOODSON JR. EVALUATION

247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins says ...

"Smart safety with best-in-class type of bloodlines that made noticeable strides between sophomore and junior campaigns ... Darts forward with conviction in run support taking sound angles to the football despite not being the largest defender at this stage ... Flashes solid range from a single and two-high look ... Shows promising awareness in both zone and man coverage as he gets to the catch point and will play through hands ...

... Lack of testing data and speed markers is not ideal, but closes gaps in pads and has ripped off long runs in the return game. ... Should be viewed as a potential starter at the Power Four level based on what he put on tape as an 11th grader. Must add some mass in coming years, but the ability to process on the backend is encouraging."