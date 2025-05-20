Hernando County Student Suffers Medical Emergency After Coach Provides Supplement, Sparking Investigation
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday afternoon announced the arrest of Hernando High School track and field coach Terry Kennedy, 47.
Kennedy, who was a former high school football coach, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of Furnishing a Kratom Product to a Juvenile, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. The staffer turned himself in to the Lake County Detention Center and his bond was set at $500.
The 17-year old student had a medical emergency due to being given the supplement, which per a statement was at the student's request. Kennedy when questioned, admitted to providing the Kratom product, which produces stimulant-like effects, to the student.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office released a statement via their website and social media accounts regarding the arrest of Kennedy. The following statement was released by Hernando County Sheriff's regarding Kennedy:
"On 05-09-2025, a Hernando County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputy responded to a classroom on the campus of Hernando High School in reference to a 17-year-old student who appeared to be having a medical emergency.
Upon making contact with the student, the deputy advised that the student was unresponsive with a rapid pulse, shallow breathing, and was hot to the touch.
The deputy then performed a sternum rub, which the student responded to by sitting up and saying he was hot. Vitals taken at the school showed the student had an elevated heart rate and blood pressure.
The student advised that he took an herbal supplement provided to him by a teacher, later identified as Terry Kennedy DOB/12-19-1977.
The student advised that he saw the teacher use the supplement previously as an energy booster, and asked Kennedy if he could have some. Kennedy provided the student with two packets of the Kratom-based supplement. The student ingested both packets along with a soda.
Kratom produces stimulant-like effects, and is illegal for juveniles to possess or consume.
The student, who went to his next class, began to experience symptoms of distress shortly after taking the supplement. The student was transported to a local hospital for further treatment and observation.
During questioning, Kennedy, who coaches track and field and is a former football coach, advised that he provided the supplement to the student at the student’s request. Kennedy said he was aware the supplement contained Kratom.
On 05-16-2025, a warrant was issued for Kennedy’s arrest on a charge of Furnishing a Kratom Product to a Juvenile, a misdemeanor. On 05-17-2025, Kennedy turned himself in at the Lake County Detention Center. His bond was set at $500."
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi