High School on SI Central Florida Football Top 10 (Aug. 29, 2025)
Central Florida high school football teams put up some impressive numbers in Week 1, sending a message to others that they are serious contenders in 2025 as they march into Week 2 games.
Jones remained at No. 1 in the High School on SI Central Florida Football Top 10 after dismantling Winter Park, 35-0, in an Orange County showdown. It was the Tigers’ 17th consecutive regular-season victory dating to 2023.
The First Academy of Orlando is still at No. 2 after giving national power Milton (Ga.) a battle in a 24-17 loss. Cocoa and Edgewater, meanwhile, swapped spots in this week’s rankings after the Eagles flew past Wekiva, 65-8, and three-time defending state champ Tigers struggled to beat Merritt Island, 30-24, in double overtime.
Vero Beach and Eau Gallie also swapped spots after the Indians beat the Commodores, 41-31, in the season-opener for both schools.
The High School on SI Central Florida Football rankings include teams affiliated with high school athletic associations or that play as independents.
The High School on SI Central Florida Football rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com.
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
CENTRAL FLORIDA FOOTBALL WEEK 1 TOP 10 RANKINGS
Aug. 29, 2025
1. Jones (1-0)
Last week: 1
The defending Class 4A state runner-up Tigers looked dominant in their season-opener, rolling past Winter Park, 35-0. Transfer DJ Hicks scored two touchdowns and quarterback Dereon Coleman, a Miami commit, ran for a score and passed for another. Jones visits Timber Creek (1-0) on Aug. 29.
2. The First Academy (Orlando) (0-1)
Last week: 2
After falling 41-7 to IMG Academy in a Kickoff Classic game, the Royals played much better in their season-opener against national power Milton (Ga.), losing 24-17. Transfer quarterback Brian Dillard threw two TD passes, including a toss late in the third quarter that gave TFA a 17-14 lead. The Royals host Phenix City (Ala.) on Aug. 29.
3. Edgewater (Orlando) (1-0)
Last week: 4
New coach Patrick Browning had a successful debut, leading the Eagles to a 65-8 victory against Wekiva. Senior quarterback Carter Emmanuel passed for 205 yards and one TD and rushed for 57 yards, and the Edgewater’s defense played superbly. The Eagles host the NFL Academy on Aug. 29.
4. Cocoa (1-0)
Last week: 3
The Tigers nearly got upset in their season-opener, escaping with a 30-24 double-overtime victory against Merritt Island. Javeon Scott’s TD run in the second overtime gave Cocoa the win. The Tigers host Mainland in a Central Florida Top 10 battle on Aug. 29.
5. Lake Mary (1-0)
Last week: 5
The Rams pulled off one of the most improbable victories in recent Central Florida memory, rallying from a 29-7 deficit to beat Miami Norland, 30-29. Senior quarterback Noah Grubbs, a Notre Dame commit, passed for 154 yards and three TDs and rushed for one TD and a score to power Lake Mary. The Rams face a stern test on Aug. 29 when they visit Kissimmee Osceola (1-0) in a Central Florida Top 10 showdown.
6. Mainland (Daytona Beach) (0-0)
Last week: 6
The Buccaneers were off on Aug. 22 and open the season at No. 4 Cocoa on Aug. 29. Last year, Mainland started 0-5 but then rallied to win its last five games to make the playoffs. The Bucs return senior linebacker Dennis King, senior defensive back Jhavin Westbrook, quarterback Sebastian Johnson, and two-way lineman Amare Campbell.
7. Kissimmee Osceola (1-0)
Last week: 7
The Kowboys trounced Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast, 35-0, in their season-opener. Jaxson Hardnett rushed for 40 yards and two TDs, and had 52 yards in kickoff return yards to lead Osceola, which hosts Lake Mary on Aug. 29.
8. Vero Beach (1-0)
Last week: 9
The Indians got two TD runs and a TD pass from Efrem White in holding off Eau Gallie, 41-31. Star quarterback Champ Monds threw a TD pass and ran for a score before getting injured and leaving the game. Vero Beach visits Gainesville Buchholz on Aug. 29.
9. Eau Gallie (Melbourne) (0-1)
Last week: 8
The Class 3A Commodores pushed Class 7A Vero Beach to the limit before falling 41-31. Eau Gallie took a big hit, however, when star junior quarterback Joseph Allen went down with a dislocated knee early in the game. Freshman X’Zavier Corbin, who has an offer from Maryland, scored three TDs – two rushing and one a kickoff return. The Commodores host Rockledge on Aug. 29.
10. DeLand (1-0)
Last week: 10
Sophomore running back Taihj Moore threw a 35-yard YD pass and rushed 11 times for 78 yards and a score to power the Bulldogs past traditional state power Madison County, 21-20, in their season-opener. DeLand hosts New Smyrna Beach (1-0) in a big Volusia County showdown on Aug. 29.
The Next 10
11. West Orange (1-0)
12. Bishop Moore (1-0)
13. Ocoee (1-0)
14. Lake Brantley (1-0)
15. New Smyrna Beach (0-0)
16. Viera (1-0)
17. Oviedo (0-1)
18. Rockledge (0-1)
19. Seminole (0-1)
20. Winter Park (0-1)
Dropped out: Dr. Phillips
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail or X @JMarkG1962