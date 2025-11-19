High School on SI Central Florida Football Top 10 - Nov. 19, 2025
Central Florida high school football teams made their mark in the opening round of the FHSAA state playoff last week.
Eight area teams in the High School on SI Central Florida Top 10 rankings were victorious during regional quarterfinal games. All advanced to play regional semifinal games on Friday, Nov. 21.
The top three teams – Edgewater, Vero Beach and DeLand – all are seeded No. 1 in their respective regions and remained unbeaten (11-0) with big wins.
Defending Class 7A state runner-up Lake Mary (8-3) moved back into the Top 10 at No. 8 after dispatching Hagerty, 42-14. Evans (8-3) fell out of the Top 10 after losing to Pace, 20-6.
The High School on SI Central Florida Football Top 10 rankings are compiled by reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
CENTRAL FLORIDA FOOTBALL TOP 10 RANKINGS WEEK 12
1. Edgewater (Orlando) (11-0)
Last week: 1
The unbeaten Eagles soared past Lake Ginson, 33-0, in the Class 5A, Region 2 quarterfinals. Saphir Miller intercepted two passes, including one for a pick-6, for EHS, which faces a tough test on Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. when it hosts Tampa Bay Tech (9-2) in the region semifinals. TBT beat Edgewater, 28-17, in this same game last year.
2. Vero Beach (11-0)
Last week: 2
The unbeaten Indians routed East Ridge, 57-10, in the Class 7A, Region 3 quarterfinals as sophomore quarterback Champ Monds returned from injury to complete 21 of 25 passes for 277 yards and three TDs. Vero Beach next hosts Lake Nona (8-3) in the region semifinals on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. The Lions shut out St. Cloud, 29-0, last week.
3. DeLand (11-0)
Last week: 3
Marceles Carey rushed four times for 164 yards and three TDs, caught two passes for 58 yards, and made four tackles and two interceptions, including a pick-6, to lead the unbeaten Bulldogs past St. Johns Creekside, 70-21, in a Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinal. DeLand next hosts Boone (10-1) in the region semifinals on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.
4. The First Academy (Orlando) (5-5)
Last week: 4
The Royals have concluded their regular season and are not eligible for the playoffs.
5. Boone (10-1)
Last week: 5
The Braves pulled past Orange County rival Winter Park, 24-12, in the Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinals. Senior Aaron Hardy, Jr., ran for 197 yards and two TDs and caught six passes for 53 yards to lead Boone, which next visits DeLand.
6. West Orange (10-1)
Last week: 6
Jayden Ammons ran 20 times for 99 yards and two TDs to march the Warriors past Plant City, 45-30, in a Class 7A, Region 2 quarterfinal. West Orange next visits defending state champ, Venice (7-3), on Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m., in the region semifinals. Venice crushed Ridge Community, 49-12, last week.
7. Jones (9-2)
Last week: 8
The defending Class 4A state runner-up Tigers overpowered Deltona, 35-13, in the Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinals as Daunte Wallace ran 12 times for 126 yards and three TDs. Vanguard (9-2), which beat Auburndale, 21-14, last week, has lost two games by a combined three points.
8. Lake Mary (8-3)
Last week: 11
The defending Class 7A state runner-up Rams bulled past Hagerty, 42-14, in the Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinals as quarterback Noah Grubbs passed for 229 yards and six TDs. Lake Mary next hosts Spruce Creek (9-2) on Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.
9. Spruce Creek (9-2)
Last week: 9
The Hawks edged Seminole, 24-21, in the Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinals as Trell Edwards ran 40 yards for a TD with less than 6 minutes left. Spruce Creek next visits Lake Mary (8-3).
10. Mainland (8-2)
Last week: 10
The Buccaneers overran Middleburg, 34-13, in the Class 5A, Region 1 quarterfinals as Braylyn Simmons ran 18 times for 151 yards and three TDs. Mainland next hosts Lynn Haven Mosley (10-1) in the region semifinals on Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Mosley edged Tallahassee Lincoln, 33-30, last week.
The Next 10
11. South Lake (10-1)
12. Bishop Moore (10-1)
13. Eau Gallie (8-3)
14. Dr. Phillips (8-3)
15. Oviedo (8-3)
16. Kissimmee Osceola (7-4)
17. Evans (8-3)
18. Winter Park (6-5)
19. Cocoa (6-4)
20. Merritt Island (7-4)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962