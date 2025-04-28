High School on SI's Florida 2024-2025 boys basketball awards
The 2024-2025 Florida high school basketball season has concluded and High School on SI will be naming the player of the year, as well as who made All-State First Team, Second Team, and Honorable Mention.
The players were selected and nominated by High School on SI for their contributions for the 2024-2025 high school basketball season in the Sunshine State.
Florida Boys Basketball 2024-2025 Player of the Year
Cameron Boozer, Columbus, Forward (Senior)
2024-2025 Stats: 22.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 steals, 1.5 blocks
Cameron Boozer was named the Florida High School Gatorade Player of the Year as well as the National Gatorade Player of the Year where he became just the fourth player all-time to win the prestigious award twice. He also helped lead the Explorers to their fourth consecutive state title and first national title in program history.
All-State First Team
Matthew Able, Sagemont, Guard (Senior)
2024-2025 Stats: 20.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game
Darius Acuff Jr, IMG Academy, Guard (Senior)
2024-2025 Stats: 23.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists per game
Cameron Boozer, Columbus, Forward (Senior)
2024-2025 Stats: 22.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 steals, 1.5 blocks per game
Cayden Boozer, Columbus, Guard (Senior)
2024-2025 Stats: 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists per game
Mikel Brown Jr, DME Academy, Guard (Senior)
2024-2025 Stats: 27.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game
All-State Second Team
Dante Allen, Montverde Academy, Guard (Senior)
2024-2025 Stats: 11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists per game
Alex Constanza, Westminster Academy, Forward (Junior)
2024-2025 Stats: 29.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game
Joshua Lewis, Blake, Forward (Senior)
2024-2025 Stats: 16.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game
Alex Lloyd, Westminster Academy, Guard (Senior)
2024-2025 Stats: 27.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals per game
Jalen Reece, Oak Ridge, Guard (Senior)
2024-2025 Stats: 22.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 3.8 steals per game
All-State Third Team
Shon Abaev, Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale) (Forward)
2024-2025 Stats: 20.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game
Toni Bryant, North Tampa Christian Academy (Forward)
2024-2025 Stats: 21.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.5 blocks, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game
Tate Darner, Santa Fe Catholic, Guard (Senior)
2024-2025 Stats: 23.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game
O'Neal Delancy, Gibbs, Guard (Sophomore)
2024-2025 Stats: 17.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game
Caleb Gaskins, Columbus, Forward (Junior)
2024-2025 Stats: 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game
All-State Honorable Mention
G Kayden Allen, Montverde Academy (Junior)
G Brandon Bass Jr, Windermere Prep (Junior)
G Trey Beamer, IMG Academy (Junior)
G Adyn Corbin, The Villages Charter (Senior)
G Cayden Daughtry, Calvary Christian Academy (Sophomore)
F TJ Drain, Windermere (Senior)
G Arosco Dubois, Evans (Orlando) (Senior)
G Mason Fuentes, Riviera Prep (Junior)
F Marcellous Jackson, Columbus (Junior)
F Jamier Jones, Oak Ridge (Senior)
G Darius Livingston Jr. (Senior)
C Isaiah Medina, Gibbs (Senior)
F Nolan Nelson, Creekside (Sophomore)
G Willie Piggot Jr., Tampa Catholic (Junior)
G Jaxon Richardson, Columbus (Junior)
F Henry Robinson Jr, Pine Ridge (Sophomore)
F Trent Sisley, Montverde Academy (Senior)
F Kareem Stagg, IMG Academy (Senior)
G Chase Weismiller, Sickles (Sophomore)
F Dwayne Wimbley Jr, St. Thomas Aquinas (Senior)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App