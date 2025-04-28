High School

High School on SI's Florida 2024-2025 boys basketball awards

The 2024-2025 Florida high school boys basketball season has concluded. Find out who made the All-State First Team, Second Team, Third Team, Player of the Year, and Honorable Mention.

Columbus Explorers forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket against Archbishop Ryan Raiders forward Jaden Murray (22) during the third quarter of a game during the 50th annual City of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.
The 2024-2025 Florida high school basketball season has concluded and High School on SI will be naming the player of the year, as well as who made All-State First Team, Second Team, and Honorable Mention.

The players were selected and nominated by High School on SI for their contributions for the 2024-2025 high school basketball season in the Sunshine State.

Florida Boys Basketball 2024-2025 Player of the Year

Cameron Boozer was named the Florida High School Gatorade Player of the Year as well as the National Gatorade Player of the Year where he became just the fourth player all-time to win the prestigious award twice. He also helped lead the Explorers to their fourth consecutive state title and first national title in program history.

All-State First Team

Matthew Able, Sagemont, Guard (Senior)

2024-2025 Stats: 20.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game

Darius Acuff Jr, IMG Academy, Guard (Senior)

2024-2025 Stats: 23.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists per game

Cameron Boozer, Columbus, Forward (Senior)

2024-2025 Stats: 22.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 steals, 1.5 blocks per game

Cayden Boozer, Columbus, Guard (Senior)

2024-2025 Stats: 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists per game

Mikel Brown Jr, DME Academy, Guard (Senior)

2024-2025 Stats: 27.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game

All-State Second Team

Dante Allen, Montverde Academy, Guard (Senior)

2024-2025 Stats: 11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists per game

Alex Constanza, Westminster Academy, Forward (Junior)

2024-2025 Stats: 29.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game

Joshua Lewis, Blake, Forward (Senior)

2024-2025 Stats: 16.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game

Alex Lloyd, Westminster Academy, Guard (Senior)

2024-2025 Stats: 27.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals per game

Jalen Reece, Oak Ridge, Guard (Senior)

2024-2025 Stats: 22.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 3.8 steals per game

All-State Third Team

Shon Abaev, Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale) (Forward)

2024-2025 Stats: 20.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game

Toni Bryant, North Tampa Christian Academy (Forward)

2024-2025 Stats: 21.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, 6.5 blocks, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game

Tate Darner, Santa Fe Catholic, Guard (Senior)

2024-2025 Stats: 23.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game

O'Neal Delancy, Gibbs, Guard (Sophomore)

2024-2025 Stats: 17.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game

Caleb Gaskins, Columbus, Forward (Junior)

2024-2025 Stats: 13.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game

All-State Honorable Mention

G Kayden Allen, Montverde Academy (Junior)

G Brandon Bass Jr, Windermere Prep (Junior)

G Trey Beamer, IMG Academy (Junior)

G Adyn Corbin, The Villages Charter (Senior)

G Cayden Daughtry, Calvary Christian Academy (Sophomore)

F TJ Drain, Windermere (Senior)

G Arosco Dubois, Evans (Orlando) (Senior)

G Mason Fuentes, Riviera Prep (Junior)

F Marcellous Jackson, Columbus (Junior)

F Jamier Jones, Oak Ridge (Senior)

G Darius Livingston Jr. (Senior)

C Isaiah Medina, Gibbs (Senior)

F Nolan Nelson, Creekside (Sophomore)

G Willie Piggot Jr., Tampa Catholic (Junior)

G Jaxon Richardson, Columbus (Junior)

F Henry Robinson Jr, Pine Ridge (Sophomore)

F Trent Sisley, Montverde Academy (Senior)

F Kareem Stagg, IMG Academy (Senior)

G Chase Weismiller, Sickles (Sophomore)

F Dwayne Wimbley Jr, St. Thomas Aquinas (Senior)

Published |Modified
