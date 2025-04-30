High School

High School on SI's Florida 2024-2025 girls basketball awards

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High girls basketball player Kali Barrett
Cardinal Mooney Catholic High girls basketball player Kali Barrett / THOMAS BENDER/HERALD-TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024-2025 Florida high school girls basketball season has concluded and High School on SI will be naming the player of the year, as well as who made All-State First Team, Second Team, and Honorable Mention.

The players were selected and nominated by High School on SI for their contributions to the 2024-2025 high school girls basketball season in the Sunshine State.

Florida Girls Basketball 2024-2025 Player of the Year

Jaida Civil, Palm Bay, Forward (Senior)

The University of Tennessee signee led Palm Bay High School to their first ever state title in program history as well as an appearance at The Throne National Championships last month. Civil averaged 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 3.3 steals per game.

2024-2025 Stats: 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 3.3 steals per game

All-State First Team

Kali Barrett, Cardinal Mooney, Forward (Senior)

2024-2025 Stats: 16.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.0 steals per game

Jaida Civil, Palm Bay, Forward (Senior)

2024-2025 Stats: 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 3.3 steals per game

Lena Girardi, Grandview Prep, Guard (Senior)

2024-2025 Stats: 30.8 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game

Saniyah Hall, Montverde Academy, Guard (Junior)

2024-2025 Stats: 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.8 steals per game

Jade Jones, The King's Academy, Guard (Senior)

2024-2025 Stats: 12.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals, and 2.2 assists per game

All-State Second Team

Gigi Battle, DME Academy, Guard (Junior)

2024-2025 Stats: 16.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.9 steals per game

Chamiah Francis, Booker T. Washington (Pensacola), Forward (Junior)

2024-2025 Stats: 14.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.0 steals per game

Madeline Mignery, Cardinal Mooney, Forward (Sophomore)

2024-2025 Stats: 16.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game

Sofi Miller, The First Academy (Orlando), Forward (Senior)

2024-2025 Stats: 14.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game

Olivia Olson, New Smyrna Beach, Forward (Senior)

2024-2025 Stats: 21.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 3.2 steals per game

All-State Third Team

Jasleen Green, American Heritage Plantation, Guard (Junior)

2024-2025 Stats: 18.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.9 steals per game

Bianca Hall, The First Academy (Orlando), Guard (Sophomore)

2024-2025 Stats: 19.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.4 steals per game

Abby Knauff, Bolles (Jacksonville), Guard (Senior)

2024-2025 Stats: 15.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.0 steals per game

Serenity Hardy, Winter Haven, Guard (Junior)

2024-2025 Stats: 19.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.8 steals per game

Presley Norman, Bolles (Jacksonville), Guard (Sophomore)

2024-2025 Stats: 12.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per game

Honorable Mention

G Jalynn Belton, Miami Country Day (Sophomore)

G Briana Behn, Booker (Sarasota) (Senior)

G Ellie Bross, Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (Sophomore)

G Zoey Brown, Wildwood (Freshman)

F Ava Castro, Cardinal Newman (Junior)

G Markeli Jones-Tynes, Westminster Academy (Senior)

G Trinidy Harris, Wildwood (Senior)

G Ciara Hayes, Dr. Phillips (Junior)

F Lauren Lee, River Ridge (New Port Richey) (Senior)

G Alyssa Marino, Gateway (Kissimmee) (Junior)

F Kailani Merrell, Spruce Creek (Junior)

G Dakara Merthie, Ocoee (Senior)

G Brooklyn O'Gallagher, East River (Sophomore)

G Kendall Perry, Dr. Phillips (Junior)

G Kendall Proffitt, St. John's Country Day (Freshman)

G Alanna Tatum, Potter's House Christian Academy (Junior)

G Jadyn Watts, Sickles (Sophomore)

Published
