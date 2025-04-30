High School on SI's Florida 2024-2025 girls basketball awards
The 2024-2025 Florida high school girls basketball season has concluded and High School on SI will be naming the player of the year, as well as who made All-State First Team, Second Team, and Honorable Mention.
The players were selected and nominated by High School on SI for their contributions to the 2024-2025 high school girls basketball season in the Sunshine State.
Florida Girls Basketball 2024-2025 Player of the Year
Jaida Civil, Palm Bay, Forward (Senior)
The University of Tennessee signee led Palm Bay High School to their first ever state title in program history as well as an appearance at The Throne National Championships last month. Civil averaged 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 3.3 steals per game.
2024-2025 Stats: 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 3.3 steals per game
All-State First Team
Kali Barrett, Cardinal Mooney, Forward (Senior)
2024-2025 Stats: 16.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 2.0 steals per game
Jaida Civil, Palm Bay, Forward (Senior)
2024-2025 Stats: 18.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 3.3 steals per game
Lena Girardi, Grandview Prep, Guard (Senior)
2024-2025 Stats: 30.8 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game
Saniyah Hall, Montverde Academy, Guard (Junior)
2024-2025 Stats: 20.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.8 steals per game
Jade Jones, The King's Academy, Guard (Senior)
2024-2025 Stats: 12.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.3 steals, and 2.2 assists per game
All-State Second Team
Gigi Battle, DME Academy, Guard (Junior)
2024-2025 Stats: 16.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.9 steals per game
Chamiah Francis, Booker T. Washington (Pensacola), Forward (Junior)
2024-2025 Stats: 14.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 2.0 steals per game
Madeline Mignery, Cardinal Mooney, Forward (Sophomore)
2024-2025 Stats: 16.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game
Sofi Miller, The First Academy (Orlando), Forward (Senior)
2024-2025 Stats: 14.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.9 steals per game
Olivia Olson, New Smyrna Beach, Forward (Senior)
2024-2025 Stats: 21.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 3.2 steals per game
All-State Third Team
Jasleen Green, American Heritage Plantation, Guard (Junior)
2024-2025 Stats: 18.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.9 steals per game
Bianca Hall, The First Academy (Orlando), Guard (Sophomore)
2024-2025 Stats: 19.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.4 steals per game
Abby Knauff, Bolles (Jacksonville), Guard (Senior)
2024-2025 Stats: 15.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.0 steals per game
Serenity Hardy, Winter Haven, Guard (Junior)
2024-2025 Stats: 19.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.8 steals per game
Presley Norman, Bolles (Jacksonville), Guard (Sophomore)
2024-2025 Stats: 12.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per game
Honorable Mention
G Jalynn Belton, Miami Country Day (Sophomore)
G Briana Behn, Booker (Sarasota) (Senior)
G Ellie Bross, Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (Sophomore)
G Zoey Brown, Wildwood (Freshman)
F Ava Castro, Cardinal Newman (Junior)
G Markeli Jones-Tynes, Westminster Academy (Senior)
G Trinidy Harris, Wildwood (Senior)
G Ciara Hayes, Dr. Phillips (Junior)
F Lauren Lee, River Ridge (New Port Richey) (Senior)
G Alyssa Marino, Gateway (Kissimmee) (Junior)
F Kailani Merrell, Spruce Creek (Junior)
G Dakara Merthie, Ocoee (Senior)
G Brooklyn O'Gallagher, East River (Sophomore)
G Kendall Perry, Dr. Phillips (Junior)
G Kendall Proffitt, St. John's Country Day (Freshman)
G Alanna Tatum, Potter's House Christian Academy (Junior)
G Jadyn Watts, Sickles (Sophomore)
